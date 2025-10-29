The Government of Canada announces historic support for Canada's Sports Hall of Fame to preserve and celebrate the legacy of the country's sporting heroes

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Culture and heritage tell the stories of who we are. They shape our identities, drive our national pride, and build a more strong and united country. That is why the Government of Canada is actively engaged in efforts to safeguard our cultural heritage, including the legacy of our sporting heroes.

Today, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), announced $10 million in funding over 10 years, starting in 2025–26, for Canada's Sports Hall of Fame, a national institution dedicated to preserving, celebrating, and sharing the profound impact of sport on Canada's identity. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, at Canada's Sports Hall of Fame 69th Annual Order of Sport Awards in Gatineau.

Through this historic funding, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame can secure the future of its public programming, including the Order of Sport Awards, Canada's highest sporting honour, and preserve the legacy of Canada's greatest sport champions. This support will also ensure that all Canadians, regardless of background or ability, can access and be inspired by our collective sporting history.

This investment will ensure that Canada's Sports Hall of Fame can continue its important work to honour, celebrate, and share this country's rich sporting heritage for the next decade.

"Sport has a unique way of bringing us together, teaching us important lessons, and helping us celebrate the people who've helped shape Canada--both in competition and behind the scenes. Today's announcement is a perfect example of that. With this historic investment, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame can continue preserving our country's impressive sports history, sharing stories, honouring champions, and inspiring generations, so that all Canadians can engage, learn, and be inspired, today and for years to come."

--The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport)

"Canada's Sports Hall of Fame is dedicated to honouring the contributions of athletes, builders, and trailblazers; celebrating our unique sporting culture; and inspiring resilience and achievement across our nation. With the government's continued support, we can safeguard this rich heritage, broaden access to our inspiring stories, and motivate all Canadians to see themselves as part of our shared sporting journey. Together, let's strengthen the legacy and amplify the positive impact of Canada's sport heroes--those who have shaped, and will continue to shape, our nation's history and unite us through the transformative power of sport."

--Cheryl Bernard, President and CEO, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame.

Canada's Sports Hall of Fame, founded in 1955, is a nationally focused organization based in Calgary that has evolved into a digital museum, expanding its reach by making its collections and exhibitions accessible to all Canadians through its online platform. It is Canada's only national-in-scope museum of sport. Through the power of sport, it is educating the next generation, preserving our shared heritage, and recognizing the individuals who have shaped our country on and off the field.

Canada's Sports Hall of Fame established the Order of Sport in 2019, as a national award program that recognizes the achievements of Canadian athletes and those who have helped to build Canada through sport.

