Secretary of State Adam van Koeverden will also hold a trilateral meeting with his United States and Mexico counterparts ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada's FIFA Sherpa, will be at the United Nations in New York on Friday, May 22 to take part in a World Football Day event with international partners, members of the diplomatic community and leaders in sport.

During the visit, he will also participate in a trilateral engagement with Gabriela Cuevas, Mexico's Representative to the FIFA World Cup, and Andrew Giuliani, Executive Director of the White House FIFA Task Force, to discuss shared priorities in the final lead-up to the tournament, including coordination, readiness and the legacy of this historic North American co-hosting partnership. The Secretary of State will also engage with other event partners and local organizers on event delivery, regional coordination and opportunities to create lasting benefits beyond the field of play.

Please note that all details are subject to change.

Media representatives interested in booking an interview with the Secretary of State are asked to send their full name and the name of their media outlet to [email protected].

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Lauren Hadaller, Chief of Staff Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]