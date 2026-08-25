Government of Canada invests in workforce training to support the life sciences and biomanufacturing sector

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- The global trade landscape is shifting rapidly, creating uncertainty for workers, industries and communities across Canada. In times like these, the federal government is focused on what it can control: building a stronger, more resilient economy, and ensuring Canadians have the skills they need to succeed.

Canada's life sciences and biomanufacturing sector is a key contributor to Canada's economic resilience. It drives innovation, improves health outcomes, strengthens supply chains, and supports good jobs across the country. As demand for skilled talent continues to grow, investing in workforce development is essential to supporting domestic production, strengthening Canada's competitiveness on the world stage, and protecting our workers.

Today, Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, announced that the Government of Canada is providing up to $8.7 million to the Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences (CASTL) under the Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program. Through its project, Supporting Workforce Capacity in Canada's Biomanufacturing Sector, CASTL will help strengthen Canada's ability to produce life-saving drugs, vaccines and health products that Canadians rely on, right here at home.

The project will help fill persistent skill shortages, connect qualified workers with jobs, and open pathways to good careers. Up to 1,800 Canadians, including mid-career and displaced workers, newcomers, underemployed individuals and youth, will get the training and support they need to succeed in these growing fields.

Today's announcement builds on the Prime Minister's June 14th announcement expanding Canada's partnership with Ireland in science, technology and culture. As part of that partnership, CASTL signed a memorandum of understanding with Ireland's National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training to strengthen workforce development in the biopharmaceutical and life sciences sectors. The agreement will provide access to international expertise and best practices, helping to build a highly skilled workforce that supports innovation and growth in Canada.

This investment supports broader efforts to address workforce needs in advanced manufacturing, one of six priority sectors identified under the Government of Canada's Workforce Alliance, helping ensure Canadian workers and businesses are equipped to thrive in the future economy.

Quotes

"In a time of global trade uncertainty, building a stronger, more resilient Canada starts by investing in our workers. Today's investment in CASTL's Supporting Workforce Capacity in Canada's Biomanufacturing Sector project will help more Canadians gain the skills they need for rewarding careers in life sciences and biomanufacturing, while giving employers access to the talent they need to grow. Together, we are strengthening domestic production, advancing innovation and building more opportunities for Canadians, right here at home."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Investing in the workforce means investing in Canada's future. This funding will empower Canadians with what they need to succeed in a competitive job market, creating pathways to meaningful careers. By strengthening workforce development, we are ensuring that our skilled workers are ready to meet the growing demands of the life sciences and biomanufacturing sectors. This investment will help build a more prosperous and resilient Canada and strengthen our contributions to the development of the next generation of medicines."

– Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Canada's greatest strength is our people. The Government of Canada is investing in the skills and talent of Canadians, ensuring our workers have the tools they need to drive innovation and grow Canada's life sciences and biomanufacturing sector, a critical industry for our country's future. A highly skilled Canadian workforce will help fill the good jobs being created in this rapidly evolving sector and develop the health technologies of tomorrow, right here at home."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Building a skilled workforce is essential to strengthening Canada's economy, advancing innovation, and ensuring a resilient life sciences sector. This investment will equip employers with the talent they need and Canadian workers with the skills needed for meaningful careers. Working alongside our partners across Canada's biotechnology sector and post-secondary institutions and building on our longstanding partnership with Ireland's National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training, we will bring world-leading expertise and best practices to workforce development across Canada. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for its confidence in CASTL and its commitment to strengthening Canada's life sciences sector."

– Penny Walsh, CEO, Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences

Quick facts

Canada's life sciences and biomanufacturing sector is a key driver of innovation, economic growth and health security. The sector includes more than 3,800 companies and employs approximately 220,000 highly skilled workers across the country. By 2029, it is expected to grow to require an estimated 65,000 additional workers, including 16,000 for biomanufacturing roles.

Supported by strong research capacity, world-leading clinical trial performance and over $3.2 billion in annual R&D investment, Canada continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for life sciences and advanced biomanufacturing.

On July 28, 2021, the Government of Canada launched Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy, which presents a long-term vision for protecting Canadians against future health emergencies and pandemics.

The Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program, first announced in 2021, helps key sectors of the economy in implementing solutions to address immediate, emerging and longer-term workforce needs. The program funds sectoral projects that focus on a range of activities, such as training and reskilling workers, helping employers attract and retain a skilled workforce and other creative solutions to help sectors address labour market needs. It also promotes a diverse and inclusive workforce by supporting equity-deserving groups, providing wraparound support as needed for individuals facing barriers to participation.

Associated links

Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program

Prime Minister Carney expands Canada's partnership with Ireland across science, technology, and culture

Minister Hajdu announces actions to grow and protect workers

Workforce Alliances

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]