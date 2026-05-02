PRINCE ALBERT, SK, May 2, 2026 /CNW/ - In Budget 2025, we outlined our plan to build Canada Strong. Since then, we have moved fast to build the major infrastructure, homes, and industries that grow Canada's economy and create lasting prosperity; empower Canadians with better careers and a more affordable life; and protect our communities, our borders, and our way of life.

We delivered concrete savings for Canadians while supporting key national priorities and keeping investments focused on results. We are maintaining a strong fiscal position, with the Spring Economic Update 2026 showing that projected deficits are lower over the fiscal horizon and that we are on track to meet our fiscal anchors.

The Spring Economic Update 2026 is the next step in our plan to build Canada Strong for All. It provides a clear update on the strength of Canada's economy, giving Canadians confidence in our plan. It delivers targeted relief to make life more affordable, support workers, and accelerate the construction of homes and major infrastructure. It also strengthens Canada's competitiveness and economic growth while investing in strong, safe communities across the country.

Today, the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, met with community members, Mayor Bill Powalinsky and councillors in Prince Albert to highlight key investments from the Spring Economic Update 2026 that support community sport and recreation.

Strong communities are the foundation of a strong Canada. The Spring Economic Update 2026 invests $755 million to expand access to sport--creating opportunities for Canadians to build meaningful relationships within their communities and make full use of existing and new infrastructure--and to support Canada's world-class athletes who inspire pride and unity, as we celebrate their accomplishments as a nation.

Canada's new government is transforming our economy from reliance to resilience. The Spring Economic Update 2026 ensures all Canadians can participate in building Canada strong and share in its success. Other key measures include:

The Canada Strong Fund --Canada's first national sovereign wealth fund. This will invest in key, strategic Canadian projects and companies. While Canadians will benefit from these nation building projects through jobs, economic growth, and greater security, the government is determined to ensure that Canadians also have a stake in the projects themselves. That's why a unique and important feature of the Canada Strong Fund will be its new retail investment product. This allows Canadians to receive financial returns as we build Canada strong together.

--Canada's first national sovereign wealth fund. This will invest in key, strategic Canadian projects and companies. While Canadians will benefit from these nation building projects through jobs, economic growth, and greater security, the government is determined to ensure that Canadians also have a stake in the projects themselves. That's why a unique and important feature of the Canada Strong Fund will be its new retail investment product. This allows Canadians to receive financial returns as we build Canada strong together. Team Canada Strong --a new nationwide effort to recruit, train, and hire 80,000 to 100,000 new skilled trade workers by 2030-31. This initiative creates new opportunities for Canadians and attracts the workers needed to build more homes and major projects at speed and at scale.

--a new nationwide effort to recruit, train, and hire 80,000 to 100,000 new skilled trade workers by 2030-31. This initiative creates new opportunities for Canadians and attracts the workers needed to build more homes and major projects at speed and at scale. Building Stronger Communities--by making communities safer, more connected, and more resilient. We are building more homes, getting tougher on crime and fraud , and funding essential infrastructure, including small craft harbours that sustain coastal communities and local jobs. We are also investing to build healthier, safer, and stronger Indigenous communities.

Our new government is building a Canada that is not just strong, but good; not just prosperous, but fair. A Canada that is not just for some, most of the time, but for all, at all times. We're building Canada strong, for all.

Quotes

"The Spring Economic Update 2026 builds on the momentum of our budget, combining strategic investments with sustained fiscal discipline to keep building Canada Strong for All – delivering prosperity today and strengthening our economy for tomorrow. At this pivotal moment in Canada's history, we're charting a course through the fog of uncertainty and global headwinds with strength, determination, and ambition – and building one strong Canadian economy, by Canadians, for Canadians."

-- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"Canada is a sporting nation. Whether it's the Northern Games,, lacrosse, ice hockey, soccer, curling, basketball or parasports, communities love to come together to cheer on their friends and neighbours. I know what sport has meant to me throughout my life, and investments like these will help ensure that communities across Saskatchewan have access to the infrastructure they need to stay active and connected."

-- The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development

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Contacts: Connor Burton, Senior Communications and Issues Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary of State (Rural Development), [email protected], 343-549-8093