A high-impact visit progresses Canadian industry, investments and joint research cooperation

OTTAWA, ON, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, returns from a successful trip in Germany and Norway that will deliver tangible benefits for Canadians by strengthening domestic value chains, unlocking investment and joint research opportunities, and creating jobs.

At the 2026 edition of HANNOVER MESSE, the world's largest industrial fair, Minister Joly met with senior government officials, including Katherina Reiche, Germany's Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, and with representatives of key industry leaders, including Siemens, Bayer, Schneider Electric and others. She promoted Canadian industry, reinforced Canada as a trusted global partner and positioned Canada as a strategic location for foreign direct investment. She also announced a $23 million investment for a $70 million project through the Strategic Response Fund for Siemens to scale up its Global AI Manufacturing Technologies Research and Development Center for Battery production in Canada. Finally, she celebrated an investment of $60 million for 14 new projects made by the Advanced Manufacturing Cluster (NGen). The projects funded by both of these investments will create good jobs for Canadians, grow our advanced manufacturing and research sectors, and build a competitive, resilient Canadian economy.

In Norway, Minister Joly met with top government officials and industry leaders to advance bilateral cooperation. Discussions focused on promoting collaboration on defence, space, research and enhanced supply chain resiliency.

To wrap up the trip, Minister Joly and Sigrun Aasland, Norway's Minister of Research and Higher Education, signed a joint statement to further bilateral science and research collaborations. With an ambitious plan and an accompanying roadmap, Canada and Norway will work together to ensure that data collected in their Arctic regions, including climate-related data, is securely protected but accessible. This will also help keep Arctic data open and comprehensive to the widest range of users, while collectively addressing global challenges with sustainable solutions.

Quotes

"Engaging with our partners in Germany and Norway showcased Canada's leadership in transformative industries on the world stage. Canada has what the world wants--the resources, the workers and the talent. By harnessing our strengths in critical minerals, space, auto, innovative technologies and research, we are building resilient, forward-looking partnerships that drive economic growth and secure a stronger future for Canada."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Quick facts

The Canadian delegation to HANNOVER MESSE 2026 included companies from advanced manufacturing, the automotive supply chain and, for the first time, dual-use defence applications. Over the past two years, Canadian companies participating in HANNOVER MESSE have driven more than $336 million in trade and investment.

In February 2026, Canada and Germany signed a joint declaration of intent to work together in key industrial sectors, including auto and battery manufacturing.

Siemens Canada has been part of the Canadian fabric for more than 113 years, and the company's technology is well positioned to support national priorities, including competitiveness, energy efficiency and the mitigation of climate change impacts.

Siemens Canada has established a global battery research and development hub.

In fiscal year 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, Siemens Canada generated revenues of approximately CAN$2.3 billion. The company has approximately 4,600 employees and 38 office and production facilities across Canada.

In March 2026, Canada and the Kingdom of Norway signed the Joint statement on Strategic Cooperation between Canada and the Kingdom of Norway, committing to increase Canada–Norway cooperation in space, artificial intelligence, digitalization and critical minerals.

Also, in March 2026, Minister Joly and Sigrun Aasland, Norway's Minister of Research and Higher Education, signed the Canada–Norway Joint Statement on Research Cooperation to strengthen bilateral cooperation in research and innovation, particularly in Arctic research, climate studies, marine science, international collaboration and quantum technologies.

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Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]