OSLO, Norway, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Acknowledging the Joint Statement on Research Cooperation issued by the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and Ms. Sigrun Aasland, Norwegian Minister of Research and Higher Education, on March 24, 2026, in Ottawa, Canada, the two ministers have agreed to further bilateral science and research cooperation through an ambitious plan to develop a joint research agenda to advance understanding of the Arctic. This work will be supported by a roadmap identifying priority areas of interest and grounded in mutual trust and shared values.

As transatlantic and Arctic partners, Canada and Norway are advancing a joint research–focused climate data initiative that leverages climate research and strengthens climate data sharing, reinforcing their partnership and supporting evidence–based decision making. This collaboration is expanding research partnerships focused on Arctic data to deepen understanding of the relationship between climate change and the frequency of extreme weather events in Arctic regions, including through climate modelling and data reanalysis. Data collected in Arctic regions, including climate–related data, will be safeguarded for future generations, strengthening climate science partnerships and deepening understanding of climate change, with a particular focus on the Arctic.

Canada and Norway are uniquely positioned to provide leadership in Arctic research. Norway hosts one of the world's most critical biodiversity data repositories, while Canada has advanced research practices that recognize Indigenous knowledge as fundamental to the co–creation of new innovations in Arctic science and technology.

Recognizing that joint research initiatives involve multiple government partners and stakeholders in both countries, the ministers have instructed their departmental officials to develop a roadmap for concrete action. Collaboration will be supported through policy dialogue and thematic workshops aimed at advancing shared objectives in the Arctic region.

Emphasizing the importance of research security as a complement to existing bilateral initiatives, Canada and Norway have also agreed to pursue opportunities to strengthen knowledge mobility. These efforts may support increased student mobility, academic and industrial cooperation, and the development of new technology and data partnerships. The countries may also pursue expanded collaboration in Arctic research and linkages through research infrastructures.

These actions will guide science and research cooperation in support of a stronger bilateral relationship. By strengthening science and research collaboration with trusted international partners, Canada and Norway will drive innovation and contribute to sustainable solutions to global challenges.

Quotes

"Securing the Arctic is essential to our national interests and those of our allies, and expanding our knowledge of the region is key to unlocking long-term economic opportunity. By deepening our collaboration with Norway on climate data, research security and knowledge mobility, we are advancing world-class research, protecting critical data and delivering real solutions to global challenges. Together, we are building the foundations for innovation, sustainability and long-term prosperity in the Arctic."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Canada is home to outstanding educational institutions and world–leading researchers in several areas of strategic importance to Norway, including Arctic studies. It is therefore essential that Norwegian research and higher education institutions strengthen their collaboration with Canada's strong academic communities, both to enhance research cooperation and to promote greater student mobility between our two countries."

– Sigrun Aasland, Norwegian Minister of Research and Higher Education

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Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]