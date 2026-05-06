MONTRÉAL, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Tourisme Montréal, the City of Montréal and Montréal centre-ville proudly and enthusiastically celebrate the release of the second MICHELIN Guide Québec selection, marked by a remarkable achievement for the metropolis, which rises from 3 to 5 MICHELIN stars.

This progression reflects the exceptional momentum of Montréal's culinary scene. Restaurants Mastard, Sabayon and Jérôme Ferrer – Europea retain their stars, confirming the consistency and excellence of their cuisine. They are now joined by newly recognized establishments: Hoogan et Beaufort and Sushi Nishinokaze, which enter the ranking and help bring Montréal to a total of 5 MICHELIN stars.

Beyond the stars, 7 Montréal restaurants have earned a Bib Gourmand distinction, while 49 establishments are featured in the Selected category, showcasing the richness and diversity of the city's gastronomic offering.

A true culinary gateway to North America, Montréal captivates with the authenticity and vibrancy of its food scene. According to the latest Tourisme Montréal survey, 86% of annual visitors place great importance on culinary discovery, an increase since the arrival of the MICHELIN Guide.

Tourisme Montréal, the City of Montréal and Montréal centre-ville extend their warmest congratulations to all the honored establishments. This collective recognition confirms that Montréal is more than ever establishing itself as a must-visit gastronomic destination.

Quotes

"Last year's arrival of the MICHELIN Guide marked a true turning point for Montréal. We saw an influx of food enthusiasts and star seekers from around the world, drawn by the creativity and excellence of our culinary scene. This exceptional enthusiasm has propelled Montréal onto the international gastronomic stage. Today, we are extremely proud to continue this journey with the MICHELIN Guide, which confirms year after year that Montréal is a must-visit destination for lovers of fine dining."

-- Yves Lalumière, President and CEO, Tourisme Montréal

"Each MICHELIN Guide recognition highlights the excellence of our restaurateurs and confirms that Montréal stands among the world's leading gastronomic destinations. It is both a source of pride and a tangible driver of attractiveness for our metropolis and our entire tourism economy."

-- Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Mayor of Montréal

"The presence of the MICHELIN Guide strengthens an already well-established identity: that of a premier gastronomic destination. We commend and thank the talent, creativity and outstanding work of our restaurateurs, chefs, and their front- and back-of-house teams, who contribute every day to Montréal's reputation. Downtown, this recognition supports the vitality of our streets, enhances the appeal of the city's core, and enriches an experience known for its quality and diversity. It helps affirm a dynamic, distinctive downtown that is firmly positioned among major international destinations."

-- Jules Hébert, Executive Director, Montréal centre-ville

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a private, non-profit organization that has been promoting the metropolis as a world-class destination for over 100 years across leisure and business tourism markets. In this capacity, the organization leads the deployment of innovative hospitality strategies with a dual objective: ensuring a high-quality visitor experience and maximizing the economic benefits of tourism in a sustainable way that considers the long-term impacts on the city. Bringing together more than 1,000 members working directly or indirectly in the tourism industry, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in managing and developing the city's tourism offering and actively contributes to discussions on Montréal's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, visit www.mtl.org.

About the City of Montréal

Montréal is the largest city in Québec. Located on an island in the heart of the St. Lawrence Valley, this urban center is composed of 19 boroughs. The City provides services across the entire territory of the Island of Montréal. Its organizational structure includes political bodies, associated organizations, municipal departments and boroughs. Services to residents are delivered by both the City and its boroughs.

About Montréal centre-ville

Founded in 1999, the Montréal centre-ville Business Development Corporation (SDC) is a non-profit organization representing nearly 5,000 member businesses located between Atwater Avenue and Saint-Urbain Street, and between Sherbrooke Street and Saint-Antoine Street. It is the largest organization of its kind in Canada. For more information, visit montrealcentreville.ca.

SOURCE Tourisme Montréal

Source: Tourisme Montréal, Aurélie de Blois, Spokesperson and Senior PR Advisor, 514-918-5290 / [email protected]; Source: City of Montréal, Joanna Kanga, Senior Press Attaché, Office of the Mayor and Executive Committee, 438-221-5117, [email protected]; Source: Montréal centre-ville, Dany St-Jean, Press Officer, 514-212-5457 / [email protected]