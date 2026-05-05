MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - As the city enters its summer season, all indicators point to a year marked by growth across all markets, a more diversified visitor base, and strong demand for the destination.

"Summer 2026 is shaping up to be the strongest of the past three years, with a richer offer spread over a longer period. Montréal is leveraging a winning combination of leisure, business and sports tourism, with a complementary mix of events and activities distributed across several months. This diversity allows us to reach different types of travellers and sustain strong visitation throughout the season," says Yves Lalumière, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tourisme Montréal.

A more connected and diversified destination

With 165 direct destinations, Montréal continues to strengthen its position as an international hub, a key competitive advantage among major Canadian cities. New air links further reinforce this position, including Rio de Janeiro, Cleveland, Columbus, Catania, Dakar, Berlin and Agadir. Tourisme Montréal is forecasting 5% growth across its Canadian, U.S. and international markets. Hotel occupancy is expected to average 80% between June and September, with peaks reaching 85%.

A city in motion and celebration

Montréal's summer season, now extending from May to October, kicks off strongly with the Canadian Grand Prix. The summer will also feature major milestones, including the 150th anniversary of Mount Royal, the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Olympic Games and the UCI Road World Championships. The city will also host a series of major conferences, including the World Tunnel Congress, World Powder Metallurgy, the Goldschmidt Conference and an international congress in gynaecology, all generating significant economic benefits.

When visitors become the protagonists

Tourisme Montréal is launching its international summer campaign "Prochaine saison à Montréal / Next Season in Montréal", inviting visitors to become the stars of their own stay. Inspired by reality television storytelling, the creative platform positions Montréal as a vibrant stage where festivals, culinary discoveries and unexpected moments unfold. Rolled out in key markets including France, the Northeastern United States and the rest of Canada outside Québec, with a notable presence at Penn Station in New York, the campaign reinforces one simple idea: this summer, the only story being told in Montréal is the one created by its visitors.

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a private non-profit organization that has been promoting the city as an international destination for more than 100 years across leisure and business tourism markets. In this role, the organization leads the deployment of innovative visitor experience strategies with a dual objective: delivering high-quality experiences and maximizing tourism's economic benefits in a way that is balanced and mindful of long-term impacts on the city. Bringing together more than 1,000 members working directly or indirectly in the tourism industry, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in managing and developing Montréal's tourism offering and contributes to discussions on the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, visit www.mtl.org.

SOURCE Tourisme Montréal

For more information: Aurélie de Blois, Spokesperson and senior public relations advisor, Tourisme Montréal, 514 918-5290, [email protected]