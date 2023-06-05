Second Harvest names Graham Hill Vice President of Strategic Affairs

Graham Hill, former Executive Director of Food For Life Canada will join Second Harvest in new VP role to drive innovation and growth, identify development and social enterprise opportunities.

TORONTO, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Second Harvest has announced a new addition to the organization's executive leadership team.

Graham Hill joins Second Harvest as Vice President of Strategic Affairs, following a long career in the Canadian charitable sector. Most recently, Graham was Executive Director at Food For Life Canada, a food rescue organization in Halton and Hamilton, Ontario.

During Graham's tenure as Executive Director, Food For Life saw outstanding growth in terms of its revenue, organization size, fleet size, branding, volume of food rescued and impact.

As Vice President of Strategic Affairs at Second Harvest, Graham will identify opportunities and lead initiatives that prioritize sustainability and growth strategy. Driving innovation across the organization, Graham will explore emerging solutions, evaluate business initiatives, identify development opportunities and expand social enterprise operations to build revenue streams at Second Harvest. He will also work to foster new partnerships for Second Harvest and accelerate brand awareness.

"We are delighted to announce this addition to our leadership team at Second Harvest and know that the perspective and expertise Graham brings will provide immediate benefit to our strategic growth as an organization," Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest said. "Graham's well-established talents for innovation and business development are a perfect fit and we can't wait to hit the ground running!"

Prior to Food For Life Canada, Graham worked for several years as Manager, Annual Campaign and Strategic Initiatives at Food Banks Canada, focusing on national fundraising campaigns, corporate and cause partnerships, and technology. He has also held notable positions at Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Kensington Health Centre/Foundation, Trillium Health Centre Foundation, West Park Healthcare Foundation, The Dorothy Ley Hospice, and Canadian Cancer Society.

Graham's first day at Second Harvest is June 5, 2023.

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is Canada's largest food rescue organization and is a global thought leader on perishable food redistribution. We operate at the intersection of hunger relief and environmental protection, tackling food loss and waste through food redistribution, research, awareness, and education, continually innovating and collaborating to ensure a more sustainable planet.

We work with thousands of food businesses from across the supply chain utilizing logistics and technology to reduce the amount of edible food going to waste, thereby diverting unnecessary greenhouse gases from entering the environment. Our inclusive model ensures this healthy surplus food is redirected to thousands of charities and non-profits across the country, providing millions of Canadians experiencing food insecurity access to the nourishment they need. Learn more at secondharvest.ca

