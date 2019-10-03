Second Harvest CEO Lori Nikkel wins Clean50 Award

Under Nikkel's leadership, Second Harvest also launched FoodRescue.ca, a community-led, online platform for local food donations across Ontario, now expanded to BC. In January, Second Harvest released The Avoidable Crisis of Food Waste, a world-first research study that measures food loss and waste across the Canadian supply chain and which is becoming the standard for defining its scale and scope.

"Lori Nikkel was chosen after rigorous screening and research and was among just 50 honourees selected from an initial pool of approximately 750 very well qualified nominees from across Canada," said Gavin Pitchford, CEO, Delta Management Group. The Clean50 Awards were founded by Delta Management Group in June 2011.

"The Clean50 come from a very broad array of backgrounds, such that only a few individuals are able to be recognized within any given category. To receive a Clean50 award is truly indicative of Lori's leadership, both within her organization and within the category in which Lori was named: Primary Resources (including waste recovery)."

Lori Nikkel will join 120 past and incoming Clean50 Honourees meeting on Thursday, October 3 at the Clean50 Summit 9.0 in Toronto, to spend a day tackling critical sustainability challenges facing Canada. The 2020 Clean50 Award honourees include the Centre for Social Innovation, Walmart Canada, and Climate Action Network Canada, University of Windsor and Energy Efficiency Alberta.

