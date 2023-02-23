Second Harvest announces winners of Food Rescue Awards

Canada's largest food rescue organization held its first-ever Food Rescue Awards, honouring individuals and organizations with a large impact in fighting food insecurity, food waste and climate change in Canada.

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Second Harvest has announced the winners of its inaugural Food Rescue Awards, identifying 10 recipients across 7 categories.

Each year, The Second Harvest Food Rescue Awards aim to present awards to individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to food rescue efforts across Canada. Winners for the 2023 Food Rescue Awards were announced at an awards gala in February in Toronto.

Food Partner of the Year: Sobeys

Fund Partners of the Year: The Nikita Foundation and The Sprott Foundation

No Waste Award: Birkett Freight Solutions

No Hunger Award (North): Arctic Co-op

No Hunger Award (South): Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Second Harvest Values Award: McCain Foods

Essential Harvester Award: June Hamilton-Smith

Food Waste Innovator Award: Yasi Zorlutuna (Community FEWD, Guelph)

Frontline Impact Award: The Neighbourhood Group

"Second Harvest annually rescues millions of pounds of food and redirects it to non-profits all across Canada. But none of this is possible without the support of companies, individuals and organizations that are dedicated to fighting food insecurity, food waste and climate change along with us," Second Harvest CEO Lori Nikkel said. "Each of this year's nominees and winners have made sizeable contributions to a vision of No Waste No Hunger and deserve celebration and recognition."

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is Canada's largest food rescue organization and is a global thought leader on perishable food redistribution. We operate at the intersection of hunger relief and environmental protection, tackling food loss and waste through food redistribution, research, awareness, and education, continually innovating and collaborating to ensure a more sustainable planet.

We work with thousands of food businesses from across the supply chain utilizing logistics and technology to reduce the amount of edible food going to waste, thereby diverting unnecessary greenhouse gases from entering the environment. Our inclusive model ensures this healthy surplus food is redirected to thousands of charities and non-profits across the country, providing millions of Canadians experiencing food insecurity access to the nourishment they need.

