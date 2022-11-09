The Canadian coffee retailer offers free coffee all day on November 11

MONTREAL, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Second Cup Café™, the largest Canadian specialty coffee retailer is offering all military members, both active and veteran, a free medium brewed coffee on November 11th across their 184 cafés in Canada.

This initiative is the start of an annual campaign that will run across the country on every November 11th. The brand's hope is that they can offer their fair trade coffee to as many military members as possible this Remembrance Day, as a "Thank You" for their service.

"As a proudly Canadian company, we feel it's important to give back to those who have and continue to give so much in service to others." – Vlad Ciobanu, VP of Marketing at Foodtastic

A limit of one coffee per person and a veteran's or military card is required to obtain a free cup. Available all day at every Second Cup Café™ in Canada.

Second Cup Café™

From our humble beginning in 1975 as a kiosk in a shopping mall, selling only whole bean coffee, Second Cup Café™ has become the largest Canadian specialty coffee retailer. Their goal is to serve the best cup of coffee and specialty coffees to their customers. That means putting coffee at the core of business, focusing on quality, innovation and creating an individual experience for their customers. The brand's innovation, sustainability and their focus on the community is in their DNA and in their beans.

About Second Cup Café™'s Coffee

Their coffee beans are fair trade certified. Their coffee producers use the profits from their superior-quality harvest to reinvest in their farm, their employees and sustainable initiatives to develop environmentally-friendly methods that produce the best-tasting coffee.

About Foodtastic

Foodtastic is the franchisor of multiple restaurant concepts including La Belle et La Boeuf, Milestones, Pita Pit, Second Cup Café, Monza, Copper Branch, Carlos & Pepe's, Souvlaki Bar, Nickels, Au Coq, Rotisseries Fusée, Rotisseries Benny, Chocolato, Big Rig, La Chambre, L'Gros Luxe, Gatto Matto and Bacaro. Foodtastic is a leader in the restaurant franchising business, with over 700 restaurants and $700 million in annualized sales.

