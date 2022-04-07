Second-Class Minimum Wage becomes Law in Ontario

OTTAWA, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Gig Workers United and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers condemn Bill 88, passed today by the Ford government, which modifies minimum employment standards for app-based workers.

While the Ford Government touts items in Bill 88 – regarding pay transparency and other items – that may arguably improve some working conditions, its key feature is minimum wage for time on 'assignment.' That is, a $15 per hour wage, but not for all hours worked. In other places where app employers have successfully lobbied for a minimum wage for engaged time only, app-based workers have ended up earning less.

"We know gig workers around the world who have dealt with minimum wage for 'engaged time,'" says Jennifer Scott, president of Gig Workers United. "This government is playing a dangerous game with devastating consequences; bringing in a stand-alone bill that carves gig workers out of Employment Standards Act rights and protections is exactly what Uber has been lobbying for – this is the Working for Uber Act".

"I don't see how this Government could pretend this is an improvement for us, when the $15 for time on assignment is even lower than the wage Uber was lobbying for."

Minimum wage for time on assignment sets a standard for app-based delivery workers lower than the provincial minimum wage. GWU and CUPW are concerned that this is the thin edge of a wedge that could lower minimum pay standards for more and more workers, as employers are attracted to transitioning to a gig-based work force.

"All workers in Ontario should be worried about this Act," adds Jan Simpson, National President of CUPW. "If the Ford government is willing to single out app-based gig workers for a sub-minimum wage, then how long will it be before other employers try to move their workforce onto a gig model? Erosion of our hard-won minimum employment standards is unacceptable."

The unions say Bill 88 does not solve problems for gig workers, and will result in less pay. They continue to demand an end to the misclassification of gig workers. The Ontario NDP previously introduced legislation that would have recognized them as employees with all the rights that entails, including the right to form a certified union that will negotiate collectively for improvements and protections.

Gig Workers United will continue to demand toward exactly that – full employee status and collective bargaining rights so workers can solve their own problems in the workplace, building up from established minimums in the Employment Standards Act.

