Second Avenue Capital Partners Provides A US$10 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility To Northern Reflections

BOSTON, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Second Avenue Capital Partners, LLC ("SACP") (www.secondavecp.com) announced it has closed on a US$10,000,000 senior secured credit facility to Northern Reflections Limited, one of Canada's largest privately-held apparel retailers of women's apparel. The credit facility will be used to refinance existing debt and provide the Company with enhanced flexibility to explore future growth opportunities.

Northern Reflections recently completed a corporate and financial restructuring with investment from JAMCO Capital, a leading venture capital firm. JAMCO's secured capital investment solidifies the go-forward plan that will maintain Northern Reflections' 135-store footprint.

"We are excited about our partnership with Second Avenue Capital Partners," said Lalonnie Biggar, President of Northern Reflections. "SACP worked closely with us to provide a new facility that greatly improves our financial flexibility. In conjunction with JAMCO's investment, this working capital facility ensures we are well-positioned to look beyond the effects of the ongoing pandemic, and to explore growth opportunities in the market."

Founded in 1985 in Guelph, Ontario, Northern Reflections has become a trusted brand known for fashionable, unique women's clothing designed to flatter while also offering a comfortable fit. Now one of the largest privately-held apparel retailers in Canada, Northern Reflections offers customers affordable fashion in its 135 stores located coast to coast. Over the past year, the Company has evolved and grown its web-based business to better serve their customers through periods of store disruptions and reach even more customers across the country.

"We're pleased to work with the extraordinary team at Northern Reflections." said Chris O'Connor, President of Second Avenue Capital Partners. "As leaders in their retail market segment, Northern Reflections' plan to enhance their position conveys a strong commitment to a loyal customer base and the 800 plus associates working in stores and related facilities across Canada. SACP has a passion for helping companies overcome challenges, and we believe our financing solution will help Northern Reflections build long-term success."

About Second Avenue Capital Partners – Second Avenue Capital Partners, LLC ("SACP") (www.secondavecp.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, specializes in asset-based loans for the broader retail and consumer products industry. Serving middle-market companies, SACP leverages the experience of retail operators, product merchants, and lenders to deliver an array of customized, capital solutions. A unique merchant perspective gives SACP the ability to recognize and unlock value in assets other capital providers often overlook or do not understand. The firm's tailored financial solutions are a vital resource for clients seeking capital to effectuate strategy and achieve financial objectives. SACP is headquartered in Boston with additional offices in New York, Columbus, and Los Angeles.

About Northern Reflections - Founded in 1985, Northern Reflections (www.northernreflections.com) delivers moderately priced fashions nationwide, strategically focused on the largely underserved demographic of women aged 45 and over. The brand has evolved through the years as stylish and comfortable apparel for multiple occasions that are figure flattering for a mature silhouette. The Company's talented in-house design team creates unique on-trend collections that are produced in easy to care for fabrics with a focus on sustainability and fit.

Northern Reflections' store associates are style experts who help coordinate, accessorize and build outfits, or entire wardrobes, that meet its customers' needs. Whether shopping online, by phone or in person, its customers can always count on a commitment to an honest and friendly shopping experience. While the Company's business has grown and fashions have evolved over the years, the vision has remained the same since the first day it opened its doors: Northern Reflections is devoted to its customers, passionate about its brand, and inspired by its people.

About JAMCO Capital Inc. - JAMCO Capital Inc. (www.jamcocapital.com) is a family office venture capital firm actively investing its own capital and operating knowledge in a diverse group of companies and investments. JAMCO connects businesses with the capital they need to grow and thrive. JAMCO's intention is to build its investments in one of two ways: either on an intergenerational basis to create a lasting impact on the lives of its partners, its employees, its families, and its community; or, on a time limited basis to create as much value as possible and then exit a transaction.

SOURCE Second Avenue Capital Partners, LLC

For further information: SACP Media Contacts: Chris O'Connor 781-288-8602, or [email protected], Michael D. Sullivan 781-288-8604, or [email protected], http://www.secondavecp.com

Related Links

http://www.secondavecp.com

