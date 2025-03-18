Second Avenue Capital Partners Provides a USD $20 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Canadian Home Fashion Brand Bouclair

BOSTON, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Second Avenue Capital Partners (SACP), a Schottenstein affiliate, is pleased to announce the closing of a USD $20 million senior secured credit facility for Bouclair, a leading Canadian home brand and omnichannel retailer specializing in stylish and affordable home décor and furnishings. This new credit facility will enhance Bouclair's liquidity and flexibility, supporting its continued growth and expanding wholesale opportunities. In addition to SACP's credit facility, Bouclair also secured an additional financing commitment from Investissement Québec, which will further support the company's requirements as it grows its B2B division.

Founded in 1970, Bouclair has built a strong reputation for its in-house design team and exclusive Bouclair-branded collections. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company operates a robust omnichannel business, including an extensive brick-and-mortar presence across Canada, a thriving e-commerce platform, and a growing wholesale and B2B division. As a recognized leader in Canada's home décor and furnishings sector, Bouclair is well-positioned to accelerate its strategic initiatives by expanding wholesale partnerships with top retailers worldwide.

Second Avenue Capital Partners brings deep retail financing expertise and a shared commitment to our long-term success.

"As we continue to scale our business, securing a financing partner who understands our vision and offers the flexibility needed to execute our strategy is essential," said Peter Goldberg, President & CEO of Bouclair. "Second Avenue Capital Partners brings deep retail financing expertise and a shared commitment to our long-term success. This credit facility enables us to strengthen our wholesale channel, expand our B2B platform, and introduce our stylish, affordable home furnishings to new markets. We also appreciate the confidence Investissement Québec has placed in Bouclair's business plan. Their support arrives at a critical moment, promising to make a significant difference for our company's internal growth."

This transaction highlights SACP's expertise in structuring customized financing solutions that cater to the needs of premier retail and consumer brands throughout North America. With a strong track record of supporting companies in the home and décor space, Bouclair was a natural fit for SACP's portfolio.

"As Bouclair continues to expand and strengthen its market position, we are excited to provide a financing solution that aligns with their growth objectives," said Andrew Prunier, Managing Director of SACP. "The company has a compelling vision for its future, and we look forward to partnering with Bouclair's exceptional team as they execute their strategy, navigate the evolving retail landscape, and diversify their revenue streams."

Second Avenue Capital Partners is a trusted leader in delivering innovative and highly flexible financing solutions to businesses across various industries. Leveraging deep expertise from seasoned retail operators and product merchants, the firm provides tailored financial solutions that offer greater liquidity and adaptability than traditional capital providers.

Ernst & Young Orenda Corporate Finance Inc. acted as exclusive financial advisor, and Stikeman Elliott LLP acted as legal counsel to Bouclair. Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP acted as legal counsel to SACP.

About Second Avenue Capital Partners – Second Avenue Capital Partners, LLC, a Schottenstein Affiliate, specializes in asset-based loans for the broader retail and consumer products industry. Serving middle-market companies, SACP leverages the experience of retail operators, product merchants, and lenders to deliver customized capital solutions. A unique merchant perspective allows SACP to recognize and unlock value in assets other capital providers often overlook or do not understand. The firm's tailored financial solutions are a vital resource for clients seeking capital to effectuate strategy and achieve financial objectives. Learn more at sacp.com .

About Investissement Québec – Investissement Québec is an economic development agency and financing corporation dedicated to driving economic growth and innovation in Quebec by supporting businesses through financing, investment, and strategic advisory services. It plays a key role in fostering entrepreneurship, attracting foreign investment, and helping companies expand both locally and internationally.

About Bouclair – Headquartered in Montreal and established in 1970, Bouclair is a design-led Canadian home brand and omnichannel value-priced home decor and furnishings retailer. Bouclair B2B offers select larger global retailers a turnkey solution for home decor, furnishings, and seasonal categories. Our 700+ employees are all committed to deliver on our promise to inspire our customers thanks to beautiful product, exceptional shopping experiences, and aspirational environments in our 54 stores across Canada and online at www.bouclair.com.

