Second Annual Haul for Hope Plane Pull Will Take Off at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport September 28

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - On Saturday, September 28, 2024, representatives from Hope Air, Porter Airlines, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and 18 participating teams will gather at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to race against the clock and pull a Porter Airlines Dash-8 Q400 aircraft for 100 metres as part of the second annual Haul for Hope Plane Pull in support of Hope Air.

Haul for Hope Plane Pull at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. (CNW Group/Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport)

WHAT: The Haul for Hope plane pull is a unique event in which teams of up to 10 people will come together to pull a 67,000 lb Porter Airlines aircraft 100 metres. This symbolic challenge reflects the journey that Hope Air patients face as they overcome geographical barriers to access essential medical care. The event serves as a reminder of the importance of community support in bridging the gap between home and hospital. Learn more here.



WHO: Mark Rubinstein, CEO of Hope Air

Michael Deluce, President and CEO of Porter Airlines

RJ Steenstra, President and CEO of PortsToronto

Neil Pakey, President and CEO of Nieuport Aviation

David Steele, UK Strongman Competitor



WHEN: Saturday, September 28, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.



WHERE: Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, 2 Eireann Quay, Toronto, ON



PHOTO OP: Island Terminal Atrium, 10:00 a.m.: Welcome breakfast and introductory remarks will be held in the island terminal atrium.









GRE Facility, 10:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.: Plane pulls will take place at the airport's Ground Run-up Enclosure (GRE Facility), which is located in the south airfield. Access to and from will be coordinated through PortsToronto.

Satellite trucks/camera operators may take the ferry across to the island at no cost where parking is available. Please coordinate with Chloe Cross at [email protected] or (416) 302-4114 to have your parking ticket validated before departure.

IMPORTANT: Access to the GRE Facility to view the plane pulls will require special access and escort of media vehicles across the airfield. Please RSVP by 9:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28.

About Hope Air

Hope Air is Canada's only national charity providing free travel, accommodations, meals and ground transportation for Canadians in financial need who must access medical care far from home. Since its inception in 1986, Hope Air has provided more than 200,000 travel arrangements for patients regardless of age or medical need. For people living on a low income in small and rural communities, distance and cost are very real barriers to them accessing vital medical care. Hope Air is a unique and essential part of our Canadian healthcare system. Without the access Hope Air provides, our national system of universal healthcare coverage would fall short of its promise. Hope Air is accredited by Imagine Canada's Standards. This accreditation validates our commitment to good governance and transparency. For more information, visit hopeair.ca.

About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ)

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 100 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is an important international gateway that will offer US Preclearance in 2025. The airport is a key driver to Toronto's economy, generating more than $2.1 billion in total economic output and supporting 4,450 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport's operations. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has served its community for 85 years from its iconic location on the Toronto waterfront, where it facilitates healthcare for Ontarians by providing a base for medevac services connected to local hospitals. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is committed to achieving its vision of cleaner, greener and quieter operations, and is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency, and customer service, having won a host of passenger-driven and environmental achievement awards. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is owned and operated by PortsToronto. For more information visit billybishopairport.com

SOURCE Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Media Contacts: Jessica Pellerin, Senior Manager, Communications, PortsToronto, (647) 298-0585, [email protected]; Hope Air Media Contact: Jodi Lumsden, Director, Marketing Communications, 647-688-5634, [email protected]