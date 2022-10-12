Second annual Canada Animal Welfare Scorecard reveals progress and problems in Canadian food industry



More than 50 major restaurants, retailers, and brands ranked on corporate social responsibility metrics in new report from Mercy For Animals

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- The second annual Canada Animal Welfare Scorecard , published today by Mercy For Animals, ranks 55 well-known brands on their animal welfare policies and performance and reveals a food industry falling behind that of other countries on key farmed animal treatment issues.

Loblaws, Tim Hortons, Sobeys, and Starbucks are among the household names rated and ranked in the 2022 Canada Animal Welfare Scorecard. Companies were awarded points for having public policies to transition to cage-free eggs, crate-free pork, and Better Chicken Commitment standards and for reporting implementation progress toward each of these goals.

Highlights from the 2022 Canada Animal Welfare Scorecard include the following:

Repeat top performers Chipotle and Whole Foods were joined in the gold tier by Panago and Unilever, among others.

Domino's Pizza, Mary Brown's, and Moxies ranked in the bottom tier, each receiving zero out of a possible 300 points.

, and Moxies ranked in the bottom tier, each receiving zero out of a possible 300 points. Metro recorded one of the largest improvements over last year's scorecard by becoming the first major Canadian retailer to demonstrate full transparency on phasing out gestation crates for pigs and cruel processing methods for chickens.

Tim Hortons , the country's highest-grossing restaurant chain, failed to publicly report any progress on its animal welfare commitments for a second consecutive year.

Despite meaningful progress reported by leading retailers, restaurants, and consumer packaged goods brands, the 2022 Canada Animal Welfare Scorecard also reveals troubling welfare trends among Canada's animal agriculture industries.

"Leading companies showing their progress is a good sign that they're listening to concerned Canadians who increasingly care about transparency," said PJ Nyman, senior corporate relations specialist at Mercy For Animals. "The report is a valuable accountability tool for Canadians to understand which companies are publicly prioritizing improvement of animal welfare, but there is still a lot of work to be done. This country is falling behind on critical animal welfare issues."

The percentage of laying hens in Canada cruelly confined in cages is higher than in the United States, European Union, and United Kingdom. And while more than 50 retailers across these same regions have published animal welfare policies aligned with Better Chicken Commitment standards, to date not a single Canadian retailer has worked successfully with a Canadian chicken producer to do the same.

"With oversight of animal welfare in this country concentrated in the hands of industry groups and the taxpayer-funded National Farm Animal Care Council made up of these same groups, Canada is falling behind," said Nyman. "This is a case of the fox guarding the hen house. Industry needs to catch up to meet Canadians' expectations and enable companies to accelerate animal welfare progress."

For more information or to schedule an interview with PJ Nyman, contact Jamie Evan Bichelman at [email protected] . Download the full rankings and report at CanadaScorecard.ca .

Mercy For Animals is a leading international nonprofit working to end industrial animal agriculture by constructing a just and sustainable food system. Active in Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, and the United States, the organization has conducted more than 100 investigations of factory farms and slaughterhouses, moved more than 300 food companies to adopt animal welfare policies, and helped pass historic legislation to ban cages for farmed animals. Join us at MercyForAnimals.org .

