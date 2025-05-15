Empire of greed: Sobeys breaks its cage-free egg promise to Canadians according to Mercy For Animals

Empire's empty promise leaves hens caged and consumers misled.

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nearly a decade ago, Empire Company Limited — the Nova Scotia-based parent company of some of Canada's biggest grocery brands, including Sobeys — promised to go 100% cage-free by the end of 2025. Today, that promise lies broken. Empire retracted its original deadline, did not provide an updated commitment and has failed the Canadian public who trusted the company to do the right thing.

Empire is Canada's second-largest retail conglomerate, owning major grocery brands Sobeys, Safeway, Farm Boy, Longo's, FreshCo, Foodland, IGA, Thrifty Foods and others. These brands span the country — yet not one has provided a clear, time-bound plan for eliminating cages from its egg supply chain. While Empire expands its profits and retail footprint, millions of hens remain confined in cruel, outdated cages.

In 2016, Sobeys pledged to go cage-free. In 2021, the policy's fulfillment deadline was boldly dropped, and since then, neither Sobeys nor Empire has shared a clear roadmap, despite Empire's soaring earnings — nearly $725 million in 2024 alone.

"As Empire expands its grocery empire, it continues to neglect its promise to transition to 100% cage-free eggs by 2025," said Rhi Henkelman, campaign specialist at Mercy For Animals. "Canadian consumers who trusted Empire and Sobeys to meet this crucial deadline deserve transparency and accountability. Mercy For Animals calls on Empire to release a clear, time-bound roadmap for fulfilling its commitment and eliminating cages from its supply chain."

Companies like Starbucks, McDonald's and Boston Pizza have already made good on their cage-free commitments. Empire, with its considerable reach and resources, is simply choosing not to.

Why it matters:

Mercy For Animals is calling on Empire to immediately publish a time-bound roadmap for going 100% cage-free across its banners, align its business with Canadian values and respond to growing public pressure. Consumers are urged to join the movement at EmpireOfGreed.ca .

Mercy For Animals is a leading international nonprofit working to end industrial animal agriculture by constructing a just and sustainable food system. Active in Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, Southeast Asia and the United States, the organization has conducted over 100 investigations of factory farms and slaughterhouses, influenced over 500 corporate policies and helped pass historic legislation to ban cages for farmed animals. Learn more at MercyForAnimals.org .

SOURCE Mercy For Animals

