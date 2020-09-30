Location allows Sebia to dedicate a full team to deliver high quality service and expertise to answer customers' needs

PARIS, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Sebia (Lisses, FRANCE) today announced the opening of its new affiliate, Sebia Diagnostics Canada Inc., which is set to formally open July 1, 2021.

After a long-term distribution partnership with Somagen Diagnostics, which represented Sebia in the Canadian market for many years, the new Canadian Sebia team is excited to engage with customers directly to provide a world-class service and clinically differentiated innovations. The Sebia Canada team will be dedicated and ready to support laboratories across the country with sales, application specialists and after sales engineers. Sebia Canada will also provide scientific services, technical and clinical education, and a "Knowledge Center" service to daily support and assist laboratories in interpreting Sebia laboratory tests.

Sebia Canada is an important step forward in the development of the global company and is fully supported by its shareholders Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, CVC Capital Partners and Téthys Invest.

"Starting our direct operations in Canada will enable Sebia to successfully strengthen its undisputed leadership in multiple myeloma management, to continue its development in the diagnostic and monitoring of diabetes and propose other innovative biomarkers using our core technology." says Jean-Marc CHERMETTE, CEO at Sebia.

About Sebia

Sebia a global specialty diagnostic company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes IVD tests and analyzers dedicated to the in vitro diagnosis of cancer, inflammatory diseases, diabetes, and hemoglobin disorders. Sebia's focus on electrophoresis techniques enables it to maintain a sustained R&D program, providing access to genuine innovations in any lab. Both agarose gel and capillary assays, and their dedicated automation, are designed to be integrated into the same routine workflow; for gel (Assist, Hydrasys 2 Scan) and for capillary electrophoresis (Capillarys 3 family instruments , stand alone or in work cell configuration up to three instruments with tube loader, Minicap Flex Piercing).

For further information please visit: https://www.sebia.com/

SOURCE Sebia

For further information: Alannah Nugent, [email protected], +1- 647-458-3867