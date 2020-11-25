Seasonal Closure of Canadian Coast Guard Rescue Boat Stations in Ontario

SARNIA, ON, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard's seasonally operated search and rescue stations on the Great Lakes, Georgian Bay, and St. Lawrence River in Ontario are closing on the following dates:

November 30, 2020: Thunder Bay

December 7, 2020: Goderich, Meaford, Tobermory

December 14, 2020: Amherstburg, Cobourg, Kingston, Port Dover, Port Weller

These stations will reopen in April 2021.

Canadian Coast Guard rescue boats are designed for open-water use and cannot be operated in ice. Winter search and rescue operations are carried out by both the Canadian and United States Coast Guards using icebreakers and other available vessels in the area, if required. Aircraft from the Department of National Defence and the United States Coast Guard are also involved in search and rescue operations on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River, as necessary.

Marine emergencies can be reported 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Toll-free (within Canada) at 1-800-267-7270 or via marine VHF radio - channel 16.

