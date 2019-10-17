Season's Top Holiday Toys Unveiled at Let's Play Holiday Showcase

The event, produced by Swerve , Canada's top PR agency for toy and juvenile products, has tripled in attendees since its inaugural showcase in 2017 and provides Canada's top media and social content creators an exclusive event, tailored for them, that provides all their holiday story and content needs and gives them one-to-one access to all the top toy brands whose products parents and kids will ask for this holiday season.

"Media and influencers have event fatigue at this time of year," says Andrew Wagar, President and CEO, Swerve. "Let's Play provides guests with a one-stop-shop for their gift guides and helps generate important buzz for the brands involved during their most important season. It also provides the toy companies an opportunity to present their products in person to the most influential media in the country, all in one place at one time."

Judging from crowd reactions, the top 20 toys coming out of the Let's Play Holiday Showcase are (listed in alphabetical order. All prices CDN):

Bigiggles from Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company - Ages 3+ | $19.99

Blinger Diamond Collection from Wicked Cool Toys - Ages 6+ | $29.99

Botzees from Pai Technology - Ages 4+ | $129.99

Cat Tough Machines - Bulldozer from Funrise - Ages 3+ | $24.99

Cabbage Patch Kids 14" Kids from Wicked Cool Toys - Ages 3+ | $39.99

Chromino from Asmodee - Ages 6+ | $29.99

Creatable World from Mattel available at Mastermind Toys - Ages 6+ | $39.99

Cutetitos from Basic Fun! - Ages 3+ | $14.99

Hyperstrike from Zing - Ages 14+ | $39.99

Jumbo Plush from Giant Tiger - All Ages | $39

Juno the interactive elephant from Spin Master - Ages 4+ | $129.99

Litehawk Activ Racer arcade racing game - Ages 6+ | $19.99

Mission Rocket with Launch Site by Playmobil - Ages 6+ | $84.99

Nintendo Switch Lite from Best Buy Canada - Ages 6+ | $259.99

Pixie Belles by WowWee - Ages 5+ | $14.95

Rainbow Surprise by Poopsie - Ages 5+ | $79.99

Really RAD Robots - Turbo Bot from Moose Toys - Ages 5+ | $69.99

Smashers Epic Dino Egg from Zuru - Ages 3+ | $29.99

Tweet Beats from Identity Games - Ages 5+ | $39.99



Razer Viper gaming mouse from Razer - All Ages | $99.99

This year Swerve partnered with the Canadian Toy Association's charitable program, Toys for the North. Toys featured at the Let's Play Holiday Showcase will be boxed up and flown to surprise children in Canada's most remote and impoverished northern communities. Toys for the North has donated over $500,000 worth of toys to-date.

ABOUT SWERVE

Swerve, Inc. is a public relations and strategic communications agency that connects brands with those who influence consumer purchasing power. Through influencer partnerships, event activations, media tours and more, Swerve creates emotional stories that resonate with today's audiences. Learn more by visiting swervepr.com.

SOURCE Swerve Public Relations Inc.

For further information: Tamara Sestanj, Senior Media Relations and Events Manager, Swerve, T: 416-593-5628 ext. 127, E: tsestanj@swervepr.com

Related Links

http://swervepr.com/

