Season's Top Holiday Toys Unveiled at Let's Play Holiday Showcase

200+ media, influencers and kids gather to play with this season's hottest toys

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Let's Play Holiday Showcase, Canada's premier media and social content creator product showcase event featuring top toys for the upcoming holiday season takes place today and will welcome more than 200 of the country's top media and influencers and many of the world's top toy manufacturers.

The event, produced by Swerve Strategic , an award-winning full-service marketing communications agency, provides Canada's top media and social content creators an exclusive opportunity to engage with the Holiday Season's Top Toys through meaningful and interactive play. The event provides one-to-one access to all the top toy brands whose products parents and kids will certainly have on their list this holiday season.

The event takes place today, October 22nd, between 3-7 PM at Wychwood Barns in Toronto. Let's Play happily welcomes the children of registered media and influencers and encourages them to attend.

"We are thrilled to be bringing back our inaugural showcase again this year," says Andrew Wagar, President and CEO, Swerve Strategic . "Let's Play" provides guests with a one-stop-shop for their gift guides and helps generate important buzz for the brands involved during their most important season. It also provides the toy companies an opportunity to present their products in person to the most influential media in the country, all in one place at one time."

The top toys coming of the 2024 Let's Play Holiday Showcase are (listed in alphabetical order. All prices CDN):

Disney ily 4EVER Inspired by Stitch Doll by Jakks Pacific - Ages 6+ | $49.97 | Available at Wal-Mart

INSTAX MINI Link 3 Smartphone Printer from FUJIFILM Instax - Ages 6+ | $129.99 | Available at most major retailers

INSTAX PAL from FUJIFULM Instax - Ages 6+ | $129.99 | Available at most major retailers

LeapFrog Magic Adventures Globe - Ages 5+ | $119.99 | Available at Amazon, Wal-Mart, Toys "R" Us, Indigo and Best Buy

Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter Playset by Hasbro - Ages 3+ | $139.99 | Available at most major retailers

Sticki Rolls: Sticki Band Single Pack & Sticki Station - Ages 5+ | $9.99 & $29.99 | Available at Wal-Mart, Mastermind, Amazon and Toys "R" Us

VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch DX4 - Ages 4+ | $69.99 | Available at Amazon, Wal-Mart, Toys "R" US, Canadian Tire, Mastermind, Indigo and Best Buy

FUJIFILM Printlife Photo Prints - All Ages | Starting at $0.19 | Available at fujifilmprintlife.ca

YUMMiLAND Small Lip Gloss Dolls by MGA - Ages 4+ | $14.99 | Available at Amazon, Wal-Mart and Toys "R" US

HITSTER - Ages 16+ | $29.99 | Available at Wal-Mart and Amazon

Cloud B Tranquil Penguin - Ages 0+ | $74.99 | Available at West Coast Kids and Snuggle Bugz

Little Big Friends Musical Friends - Ages 0+ | $39.99 | Available at West Coast Kids and Snuggle Bugz

PLAYMOBIL Pirates: Large Pirate Ship - Ages 4+ | $139.99 | Available at all independent and mass retailers

This year, Swerve has once again partnered with the Canadian Toy Association 's charitable program, Toys for the North . Toys featured at the Let's Play Holiday Showcase will be boxed up and flown to surprise children in Canada's most remote and impoverished northern communities. Toys for the North is a partnership between the Canadian Toy Association, Thomson Terminals, and the RCMP with support from the RCAF.

