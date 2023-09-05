Season 3 of the Nice Genes! podcast asks: What happens when you assume?

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Nice Genes!, an award winning podcast from Genome British Columbia, is back with a thought-provoking Season 3, exploring the many ways genomics impacts the world. Hosted by Dr. Kaylee Byers (she/her), the new season will pick apart everyday assumptions to see if they hold water…or if they're full of hot air.

Season 3 of Nice Genes! challenges preconceived notions of sexual diversity, fat, pain, sleep cycles, toxins and more. Tweet this The trailer for Season 3 of the Nice Genes! podcast, where we ask: What happens when you assume? ‘Nice Genes!’ is a podcast about world-changing genomic discoveries and how they impact our world. The Nice Genes! logo for S3 with custom episode graphics. ‘Nice Genes!’ takes listeners on globe-trotting adventures to solve questions both big and quirky. Season 3’s theme is about shattering assumptions and sparking curiosity. (CNW Group/Genome British Columbia)

Human beings have long relied on assumptions. We've built our healthcare systems, cities, farms, schools and lifestyles around them. But what happens when those assumptions are misguided? Season 3 of Nice Genes! takes listeners on a paradigm-shifting roller coaster ride of genomic science, punny humour and a luscious sound design to challenge preconceived notions of genetic identity, sexual diversity, fat, pain, sleep cycles, toxins and more.

"Perhaps the greatest assumption we're tackling is that science is free from assumptions! This season we look at how these everyday assumptions can make their way into how science is done, and what that can mean for how we understand the world around us," notes Dr. Kaylee Byers.

Dr. Kaylee Byers has fun, fascinating conversations with scientists, experts and even a comedian from around the globe, that may turn your world upside down and shake it all around, leaving your head spinning with a deeper understanding of our shared existence.

This season the show will uncover whether our DNA is truly our own or a product of genetic theft. We'll question how societal baggage colours commonly held views about weight and health. And we'll ponder the genetic puzzle that many assume holds the key to who we are, and who we love. So, buckle up your genomics belt and help us follow the assumptions' "paper trail." Along the way -- you just might learn the truth about some of our most deeply held societal beliefs.

Hit that subscribe button to join an eye-opening and informative journey with Season 3 of the Nice Genes! podcast. Episode one is available right now, right here.

While you're there, also sink your earbuds into the Season 3 trailer and bite-sized "Gene Shorts!" episodes one and two – the perfect appetizers for a savory season.

About Genome British Columbia:

Genome BC is a not-for-profit organization supporting world-class genomics research and innovation to grow globally competitive life sciences sectors and deliver sustainable benefits for British Columbia, Canada and beyond. The organization's initiatives are improving the lives of British Columbians by advancing health care as well as addressing environmental and natural resource challenges. In addition to scientific programming, Genome BC works to integrate genomics into society by supporting responsible research and innovation and foster an understanding and appreciation of the life sciences among educators, students, and the public. genomebc.ca

About JAR Audio:

JAR Audio produces original podcasts for brands that make meaningful connections with audiences. Based in Vancouver, we are one of the largest, fastest growing and most topically diverse podcast production agencies in the world. Learn more at jaraudio.com

About Kaylee Byers :

Dr. Kaylee Byers (she/her) is a scientist who studies the connected health of animals, people and the environment (One Health). She is a Senior Scientist with the Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society as well as Deputy Director of the British Columbia Node of the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative. She is also a rat detective.

SOURCE Genome British Columbia

For further information: A.G. Klei, Senior Communications Manager, Genome BC, Mobile: 604-218-0498, Email: [email protected]; Matthew Stevens, Podcast Marketing Manager, JAR Audio, Email: [email protected]