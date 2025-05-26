SeaRose offshore oil refinery workers vote to join Unifor

ST. JOHN'S, NL, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Energy workers aboard the SeaRose Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel have voted to join Unifor.

"Unifor is proudly Canada's energy union, and we are thrilled to welcome workers at SeaRose as the latest members to join Unifor," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "These workers sent a clear message that they are ready to stand together for better job security, fair treatment, and a strong collective voice in their workplace."

Unifor filed for union certification on October 18, 2024 but challenges from the employer led to delays in counting the ballots, which was finalized on May 23, 2025. SeaRose workers will now work with Unifor representatives to begin the process of bargaining a first collective agreement. This unit can choose to become part of Unifor's successful Energy Pattern Bargaining Program, which helps to raise and standardize terms and conditions across the sector while still addressing local priorities.

"Offshore workers face unique challenges, and the need for a strong union has never been greater," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "With this certification, SeaRose workers join a growing movement in the Canadian offshore industry that's demanding dignity, fairness, and a seat at the table."

With the addition of the SeaRose unit, approximately 75 per cent of Canada's offshore oil workforce is now unionized—a major step forward for workers' rights in the resource sector. Workers aboard the SeaRose are employed by Cenovus Energy, based out of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).