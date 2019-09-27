Searchlight Pharma named to The Globe and Mail's brand-new ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Searchlight Pharma is pleased to announce that it has been named to the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies .

. Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth.

ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Searchlight Pharma earned its spot in the top quartile of the ranking with three-year growth of 557%.

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Searchlight Pharma is pleased to announce that it has been named to The Globe and Mail's inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Based on a three-year growth rate of 557% (2015-2018), Searchlight Pharma ranked in the top quartile of companies that made the ranking this year.

"We are honoured and pleased to be included in the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," said Mark Nawacki, President and CEO of Searchlight Pharma. "We have worked very hard since our company formation in 2015 to create value through entrepreneurial spirit that is in tune with the needs of Canadian patients and healthcare professionals. Through industry-leading business development and commercial excellence we have been able to generate strong performance results as demonstrated by our 557% three-year growth rate. We are proud that this has been recognized by The Globe and Mail and Report on Business and has qualified us for inclusion on their ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies made the ranking this year.

The full list of 2019 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"We created the Canada's Top Growing Companies program because we believe there is much Report on Business readers can learn from the successes of the country's best entrepreneurs," said Derek DeCloet, Editor of Report on Business and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. "We're excited to be telling their stories."

"The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen," said Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place, and warrant commendation."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.6 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 1.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Searchlight Pharma

Searchlight Pharma Inc., headquartered in Montreal, aspires to become a leading Canadian-based specialty healthcare company through best-in class execution of the search, acquisition, commercialization, and focused development of innovative and unique specialty healthcare products that improve life-long human health and wellness. With a core focus on women's health, urogynecology and urology, our team is committed to improving people's lives by bringing the right products to market. Follow us, learn more about what we do, and get to know our product portfolio at www.searchlightpharma.com.

SOURCE Searchlight Pharma Inc.

For further information: for media representatives only: Mark Nawacki, CPA, CA, President & CEO Searchlight Pharma Inc., Phone: 514-613-1513, info@searchlightpharma.com

Related Links

http://searchlightpharma.com/

