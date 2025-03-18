SARNIA, ON, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard's seasonal search and rescue stations across the Great Lakes will open on the following dates:

March 21 : Amherstburg , Kingston , Port Dover , Port Weller

March 28 : Cobourg

April 4 : Goderich , Meaford , Tobermory

April 11 : Thunder Bay

Canadian Coast Guard search and rescue stations on the Great Lakes are opening for the 2025 season. (CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard)

Waterways remain very cold at this time of year and take much longer to warm up when compared to the air, so boaters should ensure they take necessary precautions when near or on waterways. Transport Canada's Safe Boating Guide is an excellent source of information in preparation for the recreational boating season.

Emergencies on the water can be reported 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free (within Canada) at 1-800-267-7270. If toll-free service is unavailable, please dial 613-965-3870.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

Contacts: Media Relations: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Canadian Coast Guard, Central Region, 204-984-4715, [email protected]