SARNIA, ON , March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard's seasonal lifeboat stations across the Great Lakes will open on the following dates:

March 22: Amherstburg, Kingston, Port Dover, Port Weller

March 29: Cobourg

April 5: Goderich, Meaford, Tobermory

April 12: Thunder Bay

Waterways remain very cold at this time of year and take much longer to warm up when compared to the air, so boaters should ensure they take necessary precautions when near or on Ontario's waterways. Transport Canada's Safe Boating Guide is an excellent source of information in preparation for the recreational boating season.

Emergencies on the water can be reported 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free (within Canada) at 1-800-267-7270. If toll-free service is unavailable (within Canada and the Unites States), please dial 613-965-3870.

