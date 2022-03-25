Mar 25, 2022, 10:00 ET
SARNIA, ON, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Coast Guard
The Canadian Coast Guard's seasonal lifeboat stations across the Great Lakes will open on the following dates:
March 25: Amherstburg, Kingston, Port Dover, Port Weller
March 30: Cobourg
April 6: Goderich, Meaford, Tobermory
April 13: Thunder Bay
Waterways remain very cold at this time of year and take much longer to warm up when compared to the air, so boaters should ensure they take necessary precautions when near or on Ontario's waterways. Transport Canada's Safe Boating Guide is an excellent source of information in preparation for the recreational boating season.
Emergencies on the water can be reported 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free (within Canada) at 1-800-267-7270.
For further information: Regional Communications, Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard, Central Region, 204-984-4715, [email protected]
