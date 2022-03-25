March 25: Amherstburg, Kingston, Port Dover, Port Weller

March 30: Cobourg

April 6: Goderich, Meaford, Tobermory

April 13: Thunder Bay

Waterways remain very cold at this time of year and take much longer to warm up when compared to the air, so boaters should ensure they take necessary precautions when near or on Ontario's waterways. Transport Canada's Safe Boating Guide is an excellent source of information in preparation for the recreational boating season.

Emergencies on the water can be reported 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free (within Canada) at 1-800-267-7270.

For further information: Regional Communications, Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard, Central Region, 204-984-4715, [email protected]