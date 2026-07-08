Sean Willy, CEO of Des Nedhe Group featured on the cover of Best Practice Canada

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Best Practice Canada Magazine

Jul 08, 2026, 11:10 ET

TORONTO, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Best Practice Canada magazine recently published an exclusive interview with Sean Willy, CEO for Des Nedhe Group, celebrating Des Nedhe Group's growth, industry partnerships and future outlook.

Other notable features in the latest Best Practice include a contribution from Reach Professional, the Canadian Climate Institute, and more.

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Sean Willy
Sean Willy

About Best Practice Canada

Best Practice Canada is a people-first business magazine amplifying leaders and companies advancing environmental stewardship, inclusive workplaces, and long-term value creation. To get in touch with Editor Sara Kopamees email [email protected]. Follow on Instagram or LinkedIn, and watch for video content at https://www.youtube.com/@BestPracticeCan/videos.

SOURCE Best Practice Canada Magazine

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Best Practice Canada Magazine