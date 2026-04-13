First Nations Natural Gas Alliance CEO Karen Ogen interviewed for Best Practice Canada

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Best Practice Canada magazine recently published an exclusive interview with Karen Ogen, CEO for the First Nations Natural Gas Alliance, discussing how First Nations groups need to not just have a 'seat at the table' in energy development negotiations, but rather need to create new spaces for collaboration (like the Alliance)--and how critical social issues: poverty, food security and major health crises need to be addressed concurrently with environmental issues facing Canada's First Nations communities.

Karen Ogen (CNW Group/Best Practice Canada Magazine)

Other notable features in Best Practice are discussions with the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business, the Canadian Queer Chamber of Commerce, and contributions from the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, Canadian Climate Institute, and more.

About Best Practice Canada

Best Practice Canada is a people-first business magazine amplifying leaders and companies advancing environmental stewardship, inclusive workplaces, and long-term value creation. To get in touch with Editor Sara Kopamees email [email protected]. Follow on Instagram or LinkedIn, and watch for video content at https://www.youtube.com/@BestPracticeCan/videos.

SOURCE Best Practice Canada Magazine