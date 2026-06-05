Sara Kopamees interviews Paul Quassa for Best Practice Canada

TORONTO, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Best Practice Canada magazine recently published an exclusive interview with Paul Quassa, Former Nunavut Premier, Inuit culture and language advocate and Senior Advisor to Baffinland, to highlight the importance of community partnership in the resource industry.

Other notable features in the latest Best Practice include an interview with the NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines, Transport Canada, and more.

Paul Quassa

About Best Practice Canada

Best Practice Canada is a people-first business magazine amplifying leaders and companies advancing environmental stewardship, inclusive workplaces, and long-term value creation. To get in touch with Editor Sara Kopamees email [email protected]. Follow on Instagram or LinkedIn, and watch for video content at https://www.youtube.com/@BestPracticeCan/videos.

SOURCE Best Practice Canada Magazine

Media Contact: Sara Kopamees, [email protected]