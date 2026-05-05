Gitga'at Development Corporation featured on the cover of Best Practice Canada
News provided byBest Practice Canada Magazine
May 05, 2026, 12:33 ET
TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Best Practice Canada magazine recently published an exclusive interview with Jason Schulz, CEO for Gitga'at Development Corporation, celebrating the organization's growth, industry partnerships and future outlook.
Other notable features in the latest Best Practice include a blog from the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, Canadian Climate Institute, and more.
About Best Practice Canada
Best Practice Canada is a people-first business magazine amplifying leaders and companies advancing environmental stewardship, inclusive workplaces, and long-term value creation. To get in touch with Editor Sara Kopamees email [email protected]. Follow on Instagram or LinkedIn, and watch for video content at https://www.youtube.com/@BestPracticeCan/videos.
SOURCE Best Practice Canada Magazine
Media Contact: Sara Kopamees, [email protected]
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