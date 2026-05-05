Gitga'at Development Corporation featured on the cover of Best Practice Canada

TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Best Practice Canada magazine recently published an exclusive interview with Jason Schulz, CEO for Gitga'at Development Corporation, celebrating the organization's growth, industry partnerships and future outlook.

Other notable features in the latest Best Practice include a blog from the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, Canadian Climate Institute, and more.

April BPC (CNW Group/Best Practice Canada Magazine)

About Best Practice Canada

Best Practice Canada is a people-first business magazine amplifying leaders and companies advancing environmental stewardship, inclusive workplaces, and long-term value creation. To get in touch with Editor Sara Kopamees email [email protected]. Follow on Instagram or LinkedIn, and watch for video content at https://www.youtube.com/@BestPracticeCan/videos.

SOURCE Best Practice Canada Magazine

Media Contact: Sara Kopamees, [email protected]