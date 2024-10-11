"Iron Will" is a campaign dedicated to empowering individuals with Iron deficiency to take control of their health. Post this

The "Iron Will" campaign highlights the importance of maintaining healthy iron levels for people of all ages, with special emphasis on women, athletes, pregnant women, seniors, and those with chronic health conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Iron deficiency, often underdiagnosed, can lead to a range of symptoms including fatigue, reduced cognitive function, and compromised physical ability, all of which significantly impact day-to-day life.

"Leading and crafting the 'Iron Will' awareness campaign was more than just a marketing initiative—it was a personal journey to bring my vision to life. My goal is to inspire Canadians affected by iron deficiency to advocate for themselves and others suffering from this condition. This campaign highlights a widespread yet often overlooked issue, helping people recognize that symptoms they may attribute to daily stress could be linked to iron deficiency. We are committed to ensuring Canadians understand the vital role iron plays in maintaining their energy, focus, and overall well-being." said Paola Jiménez Pavez, Marketing Manager at Seaford Pharmaceuticals.

Campaign Slogan & Activities:

The slogans "Iron Will give you extra lift", "Iron will help you rise above fatigue" and "Iron will energize your journey" will be featured throughout the campaign, emphasizing the importance of addressing iron deficiency to improve energy levels and quality of life. The campaign will include interactive social media engagement, influencer collaborations, and community events to further spread awareness.

Campaign Highlights:

Seaford Pharmaceuticals is collaborating with top healthcare professionals, to produce expert-backed educational materials such as webinars, blog posts, and online articles. These resources aim to help Canadians make informed decisions about their iron intake and overall health. Iron Supplement Solutions: The campaign is owned by Seaford Pharmaceuticals and proudly sponsored by the line of innovative iron supplements, including Polyride Fe®, Polyride Fe® Ultra, and Hemaforte 1®, designed to provide safe, effective, and easily absorbable iron options tailored to different demographic needs.

"Iron Will is about empowering individuals to take charge of their iron health. This initiative is aligned with our company's mission to improve patient health and showcases our commitment to making a meaningful difference," said Tamara Seales, President of Seaford Pharmaceuticals. "Through education and accessible solutions, we hope to make a real impact on the health of Canadians nationwide."

Call to Action:

The Seaford Pharmaceuticals team encourages Canadians to prioritize their iron health by learning more about iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia, consulting healthcare professionals about iron supplements, and becoming "Iron Will Awareness Ambassadors". Visit https://ironwilllife.ca for detailed information about this campaign, how to manage iron deficiency to keep optimal iron levels and explore more about Seaford's iron supplements.

About Seaford Pharmaceuticals:

With over 32 years of dedication to improving health outcomes, Seaford Pharmaceuticals is a Canadian healthcare is a family-owned company specializing in innovative and unique pharmaceutical products and supplements. Seaford continues to provide trusted and effective solutions that meet the diverse healthcare needs of Canadians.

Media Contact:

Tamara Seales

President, Seaford Pharmaceuticals

Phone: +1905.673.5893

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.ironwilllife.ca

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ironwill.ca/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IronWillCa

