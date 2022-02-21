Sea to Sky transit negotiations resume after three-week standstill

Sea to Sky transit workers walked off the job on January 29, 2022 after two years of negotiations failed to produce a satisfactory offer from the employer, says Unifor.

On February 18, transit workers and a large turnout of supporters participated in a rally and a march through Whistler Village.

"Friday's rally is a sign of things to come in Whistler Village if B.C. Transit doesn't take negotiations seriously," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Mayors, the province, and the employer need to recognize that it's not business as usual at Whistler Blackcomb without affordable, reliable public transit."

Media can have unrestricted use of related photos and videos posted on Unifor's Facebook page.

