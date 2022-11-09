SDImktg Welcomes Fuel Media to its Family of Brands as Company Continues to Expand and Diversify; Names Matt Everson as SVP, Fuel Media

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - SDImktg today announced the acquisition of Fuel Media, a digital activation agency that helps businesses do more with less. The company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Everson as Senior Vice President, Fuel Media, broadening the suite of solutions SDImktg offers as the company furthers its holistic capabilities for clients.

Matt Everson, Senior Vice President, Fuel Media (CNW Group/SDImktg)

Toronto-based Fuel Media, founded in 2010, offers a range of digital client-focused solutions in systems design, software, UX, UI and digital marketing services. Formerly a vendor partner of SDImktg, its clients include Rogers, Fido, SickKids Foundation, Walmart, Greater Sudbury Utilities and Water Depot.

Matt Everson brings to Fuel Media more than 20 years of experience in developing, building and launching successful digital service offerings for enterprises across North America. Most recently Head of Innovation at KPMG Canada, Everson was responsible for building out two of the firm's prominent digital offerings, its internal digital services agency and KPMG Ignition Studio.

"We're excited to further our collaboration with Fuel Media, which plays a key role in our holistic growth strategy at SDImktg," said Roy Roedger, SDImktg President and Chief Executive Officer. "This acquisition and the appointment of Matt Everson, a stellar digital strategist, gives us in-house expertise through Fuel Media's full suite of digital services that will drive enablement and empowerment for clients and brands."

"We are energized to see Fuel Media become a part of the growth story at the SDImktg family of brands," said Deb Sauvé, Digital Creative Director, Fuel Media. "SDI is a trusted former partner, and this acquisition formalizes a relationship we already know works well. Fuel Media will continue to specialize in automation and digital services, while gaining the support of full-service creative, experiential marketing and promotional goods from our six sister companies at SDImktg."

"Both companies are on a mission to meet the unique needs of an increasingly more diverse and global customer base," said Matt Everson, Senior Vice President, Fuel Media. "That is the core purpose behind SDImktg's transformation. With Fuel Media joining the SDI family of brands, we have a tremendous opportunity to help enterprises articulate and focus their technology needs in an intelligent way that drives smart business growth."

SDImktg has been diversifying its client service offerings and expanding its global footprint to evolve and meet an increasing array of client and brand needs. The leading marketing services company has seen its business grow by 50 per cent since 2019 through innovation, acquisitions and client growth in North America and the MENA region.

ABOUT SDIMKTG:

SDImktg is a family of brands led by fearless, talented people across the globe who bring a human approach to all they do. With a history of passion and commitment to excellence since 1988, SDImktg has diversified beyond its roots in Sports and Experiential Marketing into a family of seven brands with focused services. With 1,200 employees globally, SDImktg offers complementary services for clients across seven companies: Midnight Circus (Experiential), SDIsports (Sports Marketing), SDI Doha (Experiential Marketing, MENA region), Kite (Sales and Activation), Fuel Media (Web Services), Good Things (Promotional Products) and Polite Payroll (Payroll Services). SDImktg is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices in the U.S. and the Middle East. Additional information relating to SDImktg and its family of brands can be found on SDImktg's website, www.sdimktg.com.

SOURCE SDImktg

For further information: PR Inquiries: Emma Keane, [email protected]; M:647 544 8943; Partnership Inquiries: Matt Everson, [email protected] M: 647 880 4338