SDImktg® Embraces New Leadership as Founder Roy Roedger Passes 'Captaincy' to New CEO Terri Truscello

CEO and Chairman will work together to unify brands and services, furthering growth for a leading-edge business vision.

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - After 37 years, Roy Roedger, the longtime leader and founder of SDImktg®, today announced a major leadership change with the appointment of Terri Truscello to CEO. Roedger will remain at Truscello's side as he takes over the chairperson role of the leading sports, experiential strategy, creative and sales solutions agency with eyes on exciting future development.

Over nearly four decades, the privately held SDI has evolved and expanded its holistic capabilities, offering a broad range of client solutions within its family of multinational brands, including SDIsports, Midnight Circus, Fuel Media, SDImktg Doha, Kite, bds Connected Solutions, Good Things and Polite Payroll. The leadership transition marks a decisive new chapter for the global agency, following a successful era of development and diversification.

Truscello will officially be handed the "C" and take the role of "Captain" and CEO as of Oct. 29, leading SDI towards a new chapter of growth and adventure.

"I have learned so much and had an incredible amount of fun building a business around world-class brands, people and events. I still pinch myself that our agency represents some of the biggest brands globally, a great honour," shared Roedger. "Over the last two years, I've had a chance to work closely with Terri and witness first-hand how she mentors and develops talent while using her incredible experience and knowledge to build and expand our business. I trust her as a partner and believe in her approach to shape and modernize our business as it moves into the future. It's time for her to lead the team."

From the beginning of their partnership, Roy's entrepreneurial approach and Terri's experience and business savvy has reaped rewards. This combination has led to new clients, new business units and strategic partnerships.

"Since joining SDI, I have formed a true partnership with Roy and look forward to his continued guidance as chairperson," said Truscello. "The pace of our business and client needs is exciting. Our growing momentum coupled with our core values of investing in people, partners and emerging markets means we bring limitless energy to future opportunities."

The partners also share a passion for sports, a thirst for competition and building thriving businesses even though they followed two very different paths to business success. "We were pleasantly surprised to learn we had a lot in common despite our different business backgrounds," added Truscello.

In 1988, SDI was founded as a sport marketing business. It was a natural place to start for Roedger, a two-time Olympian, who had just retired from international hockey. Today, SDI specializes in marketing and sales services across North America and around the world. The marketing side of the business specializes in sports, culture and fan experiences, and is active at events such as the Super Bowl, the FIFA World Cup, and the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). While the sales side of the business represents some of the largest global brands, including U.S. Bank, META, and iRobot Samsung at the largest retailers in North America.

In 2022, Truscello joined SDI after three decades in acquisitions, agency, technology and sales functions across top agencies and clients in all industries. As executive vice president at SDI, Truscello was responsible for defining the unique characteristics of each one of the SDI Brands while uniting all SDI service offerings under one roof as a family of brands. This has allowed SDI to offer integrated solutions to its growing base of clients. Truscello's leadership brought several areas of business into new chapters of growth as well as identified new business opportunities. Today, SDI includes seven businesses specializing in experiential marketing, sports marketing, digital services, sales and store operations, marketing and sales consulting, branded apparel and payroll services.

"This business has been a great joy and very important to my family," said Roedger, "and I trust that Terri will be a terrific leader who will allow our employees and the business to reach their true potential. It's a very exciting time!"

About SDImktg®

SDImktg is a family of brands led by fearless, talented people across the globe who bring a human approach to all they do. With a history of passion and commitment to excellence since 1988, SDImktg has diversified beyond its roots in Sports and Experiential Marketing into a family of seven brands with focused services. With 1,200 employees globally, SDImktg offers complementary services for clients across seven companies: Midnight Circus (Experiential), SDIsports (Sports Marketing), SDI Doha (Experiential Marketing, MENA region), Kite (Sales and Activation), Fuel Media (Web Services), Good Things (Promotional Products) and Polite Payroll (Payroll Services). SDImktg is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices in the U.S. and the Middle East. Additional information relating to SDImktg and its family of brands can be found on SDImktg's website, www.sdimktg.com.

