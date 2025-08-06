Revolutionary manufacturing method cuts delivery time while accelerating access to life-saving diagnostics

ORANGEVILLE, ON, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - SDI Canada, a national leader in medical infrastructure innovation, has delivered a fully prefabricated Modular MRI Cassette® to Headwaters Health Care Centre, marking a major milestone in the future of healthcare delivery. This cutting-edge unit will house the hospital's new GE Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).

Unlike traditional construction, SDI's modular approach enables much quicker delivery and installation, significantly reducing patient wait times and enabling earlier diagnoses and treatments.

Second Cassette™ being craned into place adjacent to the first one to form the new MRI suite at Headwaters Health Care Center. (CNW Group/SDI Canada)

"We're delivering imaging departments in half the time it would normally take, which equates to over one year of time saved per site," explained SDI Canada President and Founder Toufic Abiad. "That year can mean up to 5,000 additional scans—5,000 people receiving care sooner. That's not just innovation, it's impact."

"Our government is protecting Ontario's health-care system by ensuring that more people in Orangeville and across Dufferin County can connect to convenient diagnostic care, where and when they need it," said Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin—Caledon, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. "With the installation of Headwaters Health Care Centre's brand-new modular MRI machine, we are making it faster and easier for more people to access vital diagnostic imaging in the community, for years to come."

Manufactured in a controlled environment, the Modular MRI Cassette ensures superior quality control, delivering a more efficient and dependable implementation process. It also allows for better quality control during its construction, since it's built in a completely controlled environment.

The innovation behind the fabrication of the Cassettes, in tandem with manufacturing schedules that overlap the groundwork and site prep, as opposed to waiting for the site to be ready before construction even begins, allows for faster delivery and time savings that could potentially save lives.

"Think about what you would do for yourself, your mother, your partner, or your children to get scanned quickly and start treatment earlier," added SDI President Toufic Abiad. "What's the impact of waiting an extra year with a debilitating knee injury? Now imagine that time savings applied across five sites in Ontario—that's over 20,000 people getting scanned sooner. That benefits everyone: the patient, the doctor, and the treatment centre staff—their jobs, their livelihoods. This is about more than construction—it's about transforming lives."

Meeting the Needs of Modern Hospitals Through Modular Solutions

The innovative technology behind SDI Canada's prefabricated installations effectively meets some of the most pressing needs of today's hospitals by:

Satisfying hospitals' clinical and technological obligations.

Creating a strategic, cutting-edge reserve of medical infrastructure to support and optimize the deployment of technology throughout the building's lifespan.

The Modular MRI Cassette offers many benefits, such as incredible control over costs and delays. Additionally, the Cassette's factory manufacturing process meets the highest quality standards and can provide a multitude of personalized dimensions and options—allowing a comfortable, ergonomic environment for personnel and patients alike. This means institutions can adapt the Cassette to their specific medical needs, from imaging to surgery, reception, triage, and even office space. The modular unit can even be aesthetically adapted to match existing infrastructure.

Turnkey Installation for Quick and Easy Implementation

At Headwaters Health Care Centre, SDI delivered a fully functional MRI department in less time than traditional construction, especially considering its impact on patient care and healthcare system efficiency:

Reduced Wait Times: Quicker access to MRI scans means patients can receive timely diagnosis and treatment, potentially improving outcomes. Efficiency Gains: The faster implementation of the MRI suite contributes to overall healthcare system efficiency. It allows healthcare providers to streamline workflows, optimize resource allocation, and reduce costs associated with prolonged patient stays or delayed treatments. Patient Impact: Early diagnosis is crucial in many medical conditions. By enabling earlier scanning, you're facilitating prompt identification of health issues, which in turn allows for earlier intervention and treatment. This can lead to better patient outcomes and potentially save lives. System Relief: Alleviating the strain on the healthcare system is another significant benefit. Quicker scanning means fewer patients waiting for diagnostic services, which can help reduce congestion in hospitals and clinics, and improve overall patient satisfaction.

About SDI Canada

Key players in the healthcare industry have recognized SDI Canada's strengths over the past 20 years. Companies like Siemens, General Electric (GE), and Philips acknowledge SDI as a key partner. They are also known for the construction of imaging rooms in some of the best hospitals across Canada and around the world.

Some of the company's most recent turnkey projects in Canada include:

Redesigning four MRI rooms at Toronto Western Hospital (which they had previously shielded).

Installing the 7Tesla MRI at the Montreal Neurological Institute.

Delivering the first-ever modular MRI department in Canada at Winnipeg Health Sciences Centre.

SDI Canada remains a key ally in the deployment of MRIs and biomedical equipment. The company serves Canadian healthcare providers as an expert in construction, infrastructure maintenance, and the distribution of specialized accessories, such as chiller systems.

Joey Strizzi, Public Relations, SDI Canada, 514-258-0256