SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - SDI Canada, Canadian leader in medical infrastructure, is proud to announce the delivery of two modular MRI Cassettes™ to Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre (SLMHC). This project represents a significant investment in healthcare infrastructure for northern and remote communities and marks SDI's fourth Cassette project in Ontario.

First of the two modular Cassettes delivered to Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre to form its new MRI department.

"We are so excited to be receiving our first MRI machine at Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre (SLMHC)," said Dean Osmond, President and CEO of Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre. "Having this service at SLMHC eliminates the need to travel farther distances than already required for most of our patients. Having an MRI is a game changer for us, which will ultimately save lives. This would not be possible without the support of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Northern Development, and all the donations to the SLMHC Foundation."

The Cassettes will form SLMHC's new MRI department and will help the hospital expand diagnostic imaging services for patients across Northwestern Ontario, including many First Nations communities. MRI access remains a challenge for remote regions due to travel distance, weather conditions, and limited imaging capacity. This installation aims to directly address those barriers.

Turnkey Modular Construction for Faster Implementation

The project includes two 15-foot-wide by 55-foot-long prefabricated buildings, engineered and manufactured in a controlled environment to meet the stringent requirements for magnetic resonance imaging. The buildings arrived complete from the factory with:

Pre-installed radiofrequency (RF) shielding

Structural reinforcement to support the 14,000-pound magnet

Integrated HVAC and environmental controls

Workflow‑ready clinical layouts

Pre‑installed interior and exterior finishes

Upon arrival, the units were craned onto a prepared structural foundation adjacent to SLMHC's diagnostic imaging department. Because most construction and fit-out occur off‑site, the hospital can maintain normal operations with minimal disruption.

"Today, we are proud to once again deliver on our promise to provide the high-quality facilities our healthcare system needs," said SDI Canada President and Founder Toufic Abiad. "We're delivering imaging departments in half the time it would normally take, without compromising on construction quality, functionality or the user's experience."

Once installed, the completed suite will house a GE Healthcare Voyager 1.5T MRI system, a high‑performance scanner suited for a wide range of clinical applications including neurology, musculoskeletal imaging, cardiovascular assessment, and oncology.

Efficient Timeline and Accelerated Access to Care

The project was awarded to SDI in April 2025, and the MRI suite was delivered as of February 2026, less than 12 months after contract award. This accelerated timeline represents a substantial improvement over traditional construction, which often spans multiple years, particularly in northern regions that face short build seasons and logistical challenges due to distance and climate.

Enhancing Access for Northern and Remote Communities

Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre serves a geographically vast area that includes multiple road‑access communities and fly‑in First Nations. For many patients, MRI exams currently require travel to larger urban centres, often involving long-distance driving or medical transport flights.

"Adding a modality like MRI to an existing facility is a tremendous undertaking. We commend Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre's leadership for considering high performance modular early on in their planning stage, helping them achieve their goal of offering their community greater access to care a year earlier and without compromise," said Abiad.

The new Cassette‑based MRI suite will allow patients to receive advanced diagnostic imaging closer to home, reducing travel barriers, improving continuity of care, and supporting earlier detection and treatment of complex conditions.

A Proven Approach to Modern Healthcare Infrastructure

SDI Canada's modular Cassette™ is designed to address the most pressing challenges in healthcare construction through five key elements:

Reducing project timelines through off‑site manufacturing

through off‑site manufacturing Improving quality control via factory‑controlled environments

via factory‑controlled environments Lowering operational disruption for hospitals

for hospitals Providing permanent yet relocatable building solutions

building solutions Fully complying with CSA A277‑16 and MRI‑specific requirements

SDI's modular approach has been implemented in hospitals across Canada, providing turnkey solutions for MRI, CT. Other applications include hybrid ORs, ICU expansions, linear accelerators, and other critical clinical environments. Due to the size of the Cassette buildings, a wide array of applications is possible without compromising on functionalities.

About SDI Canada

SDI Canada is a national leader in medical infrastructure, modular construction, and biomedical installation services. With more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare sector, SDI delivers turnkey solutions that provide hospitals with the flexibility, speed, and performance required to meet growing patient needs. From modular buildings to advanced imaging installations, SDI's mission is to deliver crucial care, quicker and more efficiently. For more information, visit www.sdicanada.ca.

