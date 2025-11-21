WATERVILLE, QC, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - SDI Canada, Canadian leader in medical infrastructure, is pleased to announce the delivery of the awaited Modular Cassette that will comprise the new MRI Suite at Upper River Valley Hospital. The installation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, and will be an event to observe remotely as the crane operators and installers secure the new unit to the existing building.

Turnkey installation for quick and easy implementation

Modular MRI Cassette being craned into place at Upper River Valley Hospital - Waterville. (CNW Group/SDI Canada)

The delivery includes one prefabricated building that will be installed on the prepared foundation adjacent to the hospital's exiting diagnostic imaging department. The unit is designed and constructed to meet MRI requirements for shielding, equipment layout, control room dimensions, and workflow efficiency. The structure will be lowered in spot by crane on Wednesday morning onto a reinforced structural foundation to be connected in the coming days with the existing building and utilities. Since the interior and exterior finishings of the buildings have already been completed, all that's left will be to crane in the new Siemens Healthineers MRI.

An extensive team of specialists--including architects, engineers and entrepreneurs--will help install the Cassette and ensure its optimal performance. Promising a lifespan equivalent to traditional construction, Cassettes are permanent relocatable buildings that are fully code-compliant with CSA A277-16 rating.

First delivery of its kind in New Brunswick

An immense attention to detail has been considered for the delivery. The super-load truck and trailer made its way to the hospital while going through the region's first snowfall. The trip took 7 days through various secondary roads in order to avoid traffic and arrive on time. The unit will be the first of its kind in New Brunswick and will enable the hospital to quickly expand its range of services by adding magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Here are some details of the delivery:

The prefabricated building weighs 110,000lbs and is transported on a 130' long super-load truck and trailer.

The super-load truck travelled about 2,400km to destination.

Craned into place using a 250-ton crane.

Reduced operational impacts with greater turnarounds

This cutting-edge technology will enable the hospital to recreate a secure environment needed to operate medical equipment, which in this case is a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. This type of installation means hospitals and other medical institutions can maintain their other activities during reorganization, renovation, or expansion work. Moreover, the prefabricated modular building promotes faster turnarounds as compared to traditional construction. It also allows for better quality control during its construction, since it's built in a completely controlled environment.

Case in point; after being awarded the contract for design late January, the Cassette is now being delivered less than 10 months later, and the new MRI suite will be up and running less than a year after the contract award. This is a significant acceleration compared to the alternative plan of using traditional construction. Doing so saved the hospital precious months with the new diagnostic imaging suite and will allow them to diagnose and treat patients quicker.

Prefabrication in healthcare infrastructure is more than just speed and quality; it's a building process that allows health authorities to spend less on infrastructure and more on care. It means crucial care, sooner.

SDI Canada: Partner in healthcare at home… and beyond

"This rapid-deployment tool proved its worth during the pandemic" says SDI Canada President and Founder Toufic Abiad. "It has helped increase capacity in many hospitals around the world; despite the many complications they have endured over the past few years."

SDI Canada remains a key ally in the deployment of healthcare infrastructure and biomedical equipment. The company serves Canadian healthcare providers as an expert in construction, infrastructure and the distribution of specialized accessories, such as chiller systems.

Some of the company's most recent turnkey projects in Canada include:

redesigning four MRI rooms at Toronto Western Hospital

installing the 7Tesla MRI at the Montreal Neurological Institute

delivering the first-ever modular MRI department in Canada at Winnipeg Health Sciences Center

With over 20 years of experience in the hospital sector, SDI Canada is proud to provide this innovative solution to Canada's medical and clinical communities. These solutions have the capacity to permanently and sustainably transform our medical infrastructure.

