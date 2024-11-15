"We are pleased to welcome Steven to Scotiabank's Board of Directors. Steven's extensive experience and proven leadership in technology for large, global financial services institutions will be invaluable to our Board as we continue to support the Bank's strategy and ambition to deliver more value for clients," said Aaron Regent, Chair of the Board for Scotiabank.

Mr. Van Wyk holds a B.A. in business management and accounting from the University of Central Iowa and was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Public Service from Central College in 2019. He is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Internal Auditor, and Series 27 Financial/Operations Principal. Mr. Van Wyk currently chairs the Board of the Banking Industry Architecture Network, a non-profit seeking to establish a common architecture framework for enabling banking interoperability.

