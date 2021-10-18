Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon 10K Returns to In-Person Racing with Sold-Out Field

"We're absolutely thrilled to be returning to in-person racing with the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon 10K, and to be partnering with Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend to host the Athletics Canada 10K Championships," said Charlotte Brookes, National Event Director at Canada Running Series. "Even more, we're honoured to be running for a cause, raising nearly $2 million so far for 151 local charities through the Scotiabank Charity Challenge, putting us on track to raise $3 million this year."

While Scottish star Sarah Inglis is the official winner of the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront 10K with a time of 31:59, Vancouver's Leslie Sexton claimed the Canadian 10K Championships title in 32:04, taking 1:13 off her personal best. Sexton was followed by Cleo Boyd (33:21) and Natasha Wodak (33:33). Ben Flanagan impressed in his 10K debut, finishing in 28:41, and was closely followed by Olympians Lucas Bruchet (28:49) and Benjamin Preisner (28:53). Three-time Paralympian, Josh Cassidy, took first place in the wheelchair race in 21:50, an incredible redemption after being left off the Tokyo 2020 team.

"I'm super happy Sarah [Inglis] was in the race even though she wasn't eligible for the Championship," said Sexton of chasing Inglis throughout the race. "She was always close enough that I could see her and feel like I was chasing her, or at least just trying to hang on and keep the gap about the same. Having her pull me along was awesome. I ran a PB by like a minute and I've got her to thank in part for that."

After spending some time racing in the US, securing the 10K Championships title on Canadian soil was incredibly special for Kitchener-native Flanagan, but it was not without a challenge. Bruchet and Preisner stayed close behind throughout, ensuring a competitive race for Flanagan's 10K debut as they chased down the title.

"I've got a lot of experience with the 10K on the track, but I've never run a 10K on the road, so it's nice to have an official PR and to dip under 29 minutes," said Flanagan. "It was a very elite field, and everyone wanted it today so I knew it was going to be a pretty hard fight to the line. And that's what ended up happening."

Since 2003, $45 million has been raised as part of STWM's Scotiabank Charity Challenge. STWM's 2021 Scotiabank Charity Challenge is accepting donations as part of the challenge until November 15, 2021. Scotiabank pays for all related transaction and credit card fees, allowing participating charities to keep 100 percent of the proceeds raised.

To ensure the health and safety of participants, staff, volunteers, vendors, and media, verification of full vaccination was required to gain access to the race area. Staggered start times funnelled 50 waves of 100 people each across the start line to ensure social distancing on the course.

2021 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon 10K Results

10K Wheelchair

Josh Cassidy , 21:50

10K Women

Sarah Inglis , 31:59 Leslie Sexton [top Canadian], 32:04 Cleo Boyd , 33:21 Natasha Wodak , 33:33 Alexandra Lucki , 33:57

10K Men

Ben Flanagan , 28:41 Lucas Bruchet , 28:49 Benjamin Preisner , 28:53 Jeremy Coughler , 29:03 Justin Kent , 29:03

To see a list of charities involved in the Scotiabank Charity Challenge and to donate, please visit the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon website.

For additional highlights and race results, please visit www.stwm.ca.

