TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank will host an Investor Day in Toronto on December 13, 2023. The event will feature presentations by Scotiabank's senior leadership team, who will provide an update on Scotiabank's strategy, and include question-and-answer sessions for institutional investors and our coverage analysts.

A live event webcast and presentation slides will be posted on the day of the event on Scotiabank's Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com/investorrelations.

Registration details, as well as additional information about the agenda and speakers, will be made available on Scotiabank's Investor Relations page closer to the date.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at July 31, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

