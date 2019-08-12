Scotiabank to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results Français
Aug 12, 2019, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Scotiabank will announce its third quarter results on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Scotiabank Results News Release
A news release of the Bank's third quarter results will be issued in Canada and the U.S. over CNW Group at approximately 6:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Scotiabank Results Conference Call
The conference call will take place on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 8:15 a.m. EDT and is expected to last approximately one hour.
Interested parties are invited to access the call live:
- Via telephone, in listen-only mode, by calling 647-484-0473 or 1-800-289-0459 (North America toll-free) using access code 350989#. Please call shortly before 8:15 a.m. EDT.
- Via the Internet on the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com.
During the call, listeners may also wish to refer to the third quarter results posted on the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com.
Following discussion of the results by Scotiabank executives, there will be a question and answer session.
Conference Call Archive
A telephone replay of the call will be available between Tuesday, August 27, 2019 and Wednesday, September 11, 2019, by calling 647-436-0148 or 1-888-203-1112 (North America toll-free). The access code is 3040720#.
The archived audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com from approximately 6:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, for three months.
About Scotiabank
Scotiabank is Canada's international bank and a leading financial services provider in the Americas. We are dedicated to helping our more than 25 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 99,000 employees and assets of over $1 trillion (as at April 30, 2019), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

For further information: Philip Smith, Investor Relations, Scotiabank, 416-863-2866; Annie Cuerrier, Global Communications, Scotiabank, 416-775-0828
