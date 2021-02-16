Scotiabank to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results Français
Feb 16, 2021, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank will announce its first quarter results on Tuesday February 23, 2021.
Scotiabank Results News Release
A news release of the Bank's first quarter results will be issued in Canada and the U.S. via Canada Newswire (CNW) at approximately 6:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday February 23, 2021.
Scotiabank Results Conference Call
The conference call will take place on Tuesday February 23, 2021, at 8:15 a.m. EST and is expected to last approximately one hour.
Interested parties are invited to access the call live:
- Via telephone, in listen-only mode, by calling 416-641-6104 or 1-800-952-5114 (North America toll-free) using access code 9730782#. Please call shortly before 8:15 a.m. EST.
- Via the Internet on the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com.
During the call, listeners may also wish to refer to the first quarter results posted on the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com.
Following discussion of the results by Scotiabank executives, there will be a question and answer session.
Conference Call Archive
A telephone replay of the call will be available between Tuesday February 23, 2021 and Thursday March 25, 2021, by calling 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 (North America toll-free). The access code is 9946049#.
The archived audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com from approximately 6:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday February 23, 2021, for three months.
About Scotiabank
Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.1 trillion (as at October 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.
For further information: Philip Smith, Investor Relations, Scotiabank, 416-863-2866