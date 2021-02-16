TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank will announce its first quarter results on Tuesday February 23, 2021.

Scotiabank Results News Release

A news release of the Bank's first quarter results will be issued in Canada and the U.S. via Canada Newswire (CNW) at approximately 6:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday February 23, 2021.

Scotiabank Results Conference Call

The conference call will take place on Tuesday February 23, 2021, at 8:15 a.m. EST and is expected to last approximately one hour.

Interested parties are invited to access the call live:

Via telephone, in listen-only mode, by calling 416-641-6104 or 1-800-952-5114 ( North America toll-free) using access code 9730782#. Please call shortly before 8:15 a.m. EST .

Via the Internet on the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com .

During the call, listeners may also wish to refer to the first quarter results posted on the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com .

Following discussion of the results by Scotiabank executives, there will be a question and answer session.

Conference Call Archive

A telephone replay of the call will be available between Tuesday February 23, 2021 and Thursday March 25, 2021, by calling 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 (North America toll-free). The access code is 9946049#.

The archived audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com from approximately 6:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday February 23, 2021, for three months.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.1 trillion (as at October 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

For further information: Philip Smith, Investor Relations, Scotiabank, 416-863-2866

