Scotiabank Stands with our Customers, Employees and Communities Affected by Hurricane Dorian

Scotiabank donates $100,000 to the Red Cross in support of rescue and relief efforts

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is donating $100,000 USD to the Red Cross in support of the rescue and relief efforts taking place in response to Hurricane Dorian's devastation. Our thoughts continue to be with the people of the affected regions as they demonstrate strength and resilience during and following the hurricane's impact.

Red Cross Societies are mobilizing volunteers to reach the impacted communities as soon as possible.

"Over the past few days, we have been in close communication with our teams in The Bahamas and the surrounding areas. The scale of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian is deeply troubling," says Brian Porter, Scotiabank's President and CEO. "We will stand by our employees, customers, and communities in the affected region over the coming days and throughout the rebuilding efforts."

The damage associated with Hurricane Dorian has resulted in a number of fatalities and caused damage to infrastructure, cutting communities off from water and electricity. Our immediate focus is on ensuring the safety of our employees. We are continuing to assess the impact on our business operations and we are making arrangements to resume critical services as soon as possible.

Customers with banking questions or needing support can call the Scotiabank Contact Centre at 242-356-1697 and they can also conduct their transactions via ATMs, Scotia OnLine, Scotia Mobile or TeleScotia 242-356-1697.

Donations to the relief efforts can be made to the Hurricane Dorian Appeal. Money raised will enable the Red Cross to provide relief, recovery, and resiliency activities in response to this disaster.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is Canada's international bank and a leading financial services provider in the Americas. We are dedicated to helping our more than 25 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 100,000 employees and assets of over $1 trillion (as at July 31, 2019), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For media enquiries only: Janira Walton, Global Communications, Scotiabank, Janira.walton@scotiabank.com, (437)221-9672

Related Links

www.scotiabank.ca

