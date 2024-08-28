TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Scott Thomson, Scotiabank's President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the 25th Annual Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets Financials Summit in Toronto on September 4, 2024. The conference features executives from Canada's leading financial services companies, who will discuss their corporate strategies and current topics and trends in the financial markets.

Mr. Thomson is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. ET. Interested parties may listen to the session live on Scotiabank's Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com/investorrelations. A replay will be available on the website after the event.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner, to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximize total shareholder return. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at July 31, 2024), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For investor inquiries only: John McCartney, Investor Relations, [email protected]; For media inquiries only: Carina Ruas, Global Communications, [email protected]