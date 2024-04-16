TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Scotiabank announced that it is accepting grant submissions across its footprint for the Net-Zero Research Fund. Organizations developing innovative research and opportunities to decarbonize key sectors and support the shift to a low-carbon economy have until May 28, 2024, to submit a submission for funding.

Since 2021, Scotiabank's Net-Zero Research Fund has distributed CAD$3 million to more than 30 registered charities and non-profit organizations conducting climate and decarbonization research. In 2023 for example, the University of Alberta received a grant to develop a net-zero vision and find transition pathways for Canada's steel sector.

Other projects that have received grants from the fund include:

Expanding carbon sequestration

Developing improvements to greenhouse gas emissions measurements

Identifying policy and regulatory changes to enable rapid decarbonization

Increasing demand for lower or zero-carbon technologies

Scotiabank's grants in 2024 will range from CAD $25,000 to CAD $100,000. Organizations must be registered charities and non-profit organizations to be eligible for the Scotiabank Net-Zero Research Fund.

Visit Scotiabank's Climate Change Centre of Excellence for information on past winners, submission eligibility and to apply.

