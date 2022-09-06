TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Raj Viswanathan, Scotiabank's Group Head and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Barclays 20th Annual Global Financial Services Conference in New York on September 13, 2022. Mr. Viswanathan's 40-minute fireside chat will start at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT.

An audio broadcast will be available on Scotiabank's Investor relations page at www.scotiabank.com.

