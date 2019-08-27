All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on our unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended July 31, 2019 and related notes prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), unless otherwise noted. Our complete Third Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders, including our unaudited interim financial statements for the period ended July 31, 2019, can also be found on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, Supplementary Financial Information is also available, together with the Third Quarter 2019 Report on the Investor Relations page of www.scotiabank.com.

Third Quarter Highlights on a Reported basis (versus Q3, 2018) Third Quarter Highlights on an Adjusted basis(1) (versus Q3, 2018)



• Net income of $1,984 million, compared to $1,939 million • Net income of $2,455 million, compared to $2,259 million • Earnings per share (diluted) of $1.50, compared to $1.55 • Earnings per share (diluted) of $1.88, compared to $1.76 • Return on equity of 11.5%, compared to 13.1% • Return on equity of 14.3%, compared to 14.5%

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Scotiabank reported third quarter net income of $1,984 million compared to $1,939 million in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.50, compared to $1.55 in the same period a year ago. Return on equity was 11.5% compared to 13.1% a year ago.

Adjusting for Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts(1), net income increased 9% to $2,455 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.88 compared to $1.76 last year. Return on equity was 14.3% compared to 14.5% a year ago.

"Meaningful progress was made this quarter to reposition the Bank and simplify the operations. As a result, we are better positioned for growth in our key markets. We formalized agreements to reduce our investment in Thailand and announced the divestiture of our operations in Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands. The repositioning of our international footprint is now substantially complete" said Brian Porter, President and CEO of Scotiabank.

"Canadian Banking reported good results this quarter, producing positive operating leverage, margin expansion, and double-digit deposit growth. Canadian Wealth Management earnings grew 20%, with good organic growth and strong contributions from MD Financial and Jarislowsky Fraser.

"International Banking delivered another quarter of double-digit earnings growth. The business remains focused on successfully integrating our recent acquisitions while continuing to drive organic growth. We continue to see strong growth in the Pacific Alliance countries, led by Chile and Peru.

"The Bank continued to maintain strong capital ratios and reported a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.2%, or 11.7% on a pro-forma basis, including the estimated impact from announced divestitures. This quarter we announced a 3 cent increase in the quarterly dividend to 90 cents per common share, 6% higher than a year ago.

"We are pleased that a number of key milestones were achieved this quarter in delivering digital innovations for our customers, including being recognized as the industry leader in mobile banking by J.D. Power and launching our new mobile banking app in Canada. In addition, Tangerine benefitted from our long-term partnership with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment as the Official Bank of the 2019 NBA Championships. We remain focused on achieving strong consistent long-term results for our shareholders."

Financial Results

Reported Results For the three months ended For the nine months ended



July 31

April 30

July 31

July 31

July 31 (Unaudited) ($ millions)

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net interest income $ 4,374 $ 4,193 $ 4,085 $ 12,841 $ 11,971 Non-interest income

3,285

3,610

3,096

10,225

9,356 Total revenue

7,659

7,803

7,181

23,066

21,327 Provision for credit losses

713

873

943

2,274

2,021 Non-interest expenses

4,209

4,046

3,770

12,426

10,994 Income tax expense

753

625

529

1,876

1,859 Net income $ 1,984 $ 2,259 $ 1,939 $ 6,490 $ 6,453 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

120

70

(44)

301

84 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 1,864 $ 2,189 $ 1,983 $ 6,189 $ 6,369 Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

25

64

27

118

122 Common shareholders $ 1,839 $ 2,125 $ 1,956 $ 6,071 $ 6,247 Earnings per common share (in dollars)



















Basic $ 1.51 $ 1.74 $ 1.60 $ 4.96 $ 5.18 Diluted $ 1.50 $ 1.73 $ 1.55 $ 4.94 $ 5.10

Non-GAAP Measures

The Bank uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), which are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), are not defined by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these or similar measures. The Bank believes that certain non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-GAAP measures are used throughout this press release and are defined in the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of our Third Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders.

Adjusted results and diluted earnings per share

The following tables present reconciliations of GAAP Reported financial results to non-GAAP Adjusted financial results. The financial results have been adjusted for the following:

Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts – Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts are defined as:

A) Acquisition-related costs

1. Integration costs – Includes costs that are incurred and relate to integrating the acquired operations and are recorded in the Canadian and International Banking operating segments. These costs will cease once integration is complete. The costs relate to the following acquisitions:

Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited, Canada (closed Q3, 2018)

BBVA, Chile (closed Q3, 2018)

Citibank consumer and small and medium enterprise operations, Colombia (closed Q3, 2018)

MD Financial Management, Canada (closed Q4, 2018)

Banco Dominicano del Progreso, Dominican Republic (closed Q2, 2019)

Banco Cencosud, Peru (closed Q2, 2019)

2. Day 1 provision for credit losses on acquired performing financial instruments, as required by IFRS 9 and are recorded in the Canadian and International Banking operating segments. The standard does not differentiate between originated and purchased performing loans and as such, requires the same accounting treatment for both. These credit losses are considered Acquisition-related costs in periods where applicable. The costs for Q2, 2019 relate to Banco Cencosud, Peru and Banco Dominicano del Progreso, Dominican Republic. The costs for Q3, 2018 relate to BBVA, Chile and Citibank, Colombia.

3. Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software. These costs relate to the six acquisitions above, as well as prior acquisitions and are recorded in the Canadian and International Banking operating segments.

B) Net gain/loss on divestitures – relates to the loss on sale of operations in Puerto Rico announced in Q3, 2019, gain on divestiture of Scotia Crecer AFP and Scotia Seguros in the Dominican Republic that closed in Q2, 2019, and the loss on the sale of the insurance and banking operations in El Salvador announced in Q2, 2019. These amounts are recorded in the Other segment.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results and diluted earnings per share





For the three months ended For the nine months ended ($ millions) July 31 2019 April 30 2019 July 31 2018 July 31 2019 July 31 2018 Reported Results



















Net interest income $ 4,374 $ 4,193 $ 4,085 $ 12,841 $ 11,971 Non-interest income

3,285

3,610

3,096

10,225

9,356 Total revenue

7,659

7,803

7,181

23,066

21,327 Provision for credit losses

713

873

943

2,274

2,021 Non-interest expenses

4,209

4,046

3,770

12,426

10,994 Income before taxes

2,737

2,884

2,468

8,366

8,312 Income tax expense

753

625

529

1,876

1,859 Net income $ 1,984 $ 2,259 $ 1,939 $ 6,490 $ 6,453 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)

120

70

(44)

301

84 Net income attributable to equity holders

1,864

2,189

1,983

6,189

6,369 Net income attributable to common shareholders

1,839

2,125

1,956

6,071

6,247 Diluted earnings per share (in dollars) $ 1.50 $ 1.73 $ 1.55 $ 4.94 $ 5.10





















Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts



















Day 1 provision for credit losses on acquired performing financial instruments(1) $ - $ 151 $ 404 $ 151 $ 404 Integration costs(2)

43

25

26

99

26 Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software(2)

30

28

23

88

59 Acquisition-related costs

73

204

453

338

489 Net loss/(gain) on divestitures(3)

320

(173)

-

147

- Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts (Pre-tax)

393

31

453

485

489 Income tax expense/(benefit)

78

(27)

(133)

34

(143) Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts (After tax)

471

4

320

519

346 Adjustment attributable to NCI

(5)

(45)

(113)

(55)

(113) Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts (After tax and NCI) $ 466 $ (41) $ 207 $ 464 $ 233 Adjusted Results



















Net interest income $ 4,374 $ 4,193 $ 4,085 $ 12,841 $ 11,971 Non-interest income

3,591

3,437

3,096

10,358

9,356 Total revenue

7,965

7,630

7,181

23,199

21,327 Provision for credit losses

713

722

539

2,123

1,617 Non-interest expenses

4,122

3,993

3,721

12,225

10,909 Income before taxes

3,130

2,915

2,921

8,851

8,801 Income tax expense

675

652

662

1,842

2,002 Net income $ 2,455 $ 2,263 $ 2,259 $ 7,009 $ 6,799 Net income attributable to NCI

125

115

69

356

197 Net income attributable to equity holders

2,330

2,148

2,190

6,653

6,602 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 2,305 $ 2,084 $ 2,163 $ 6,535 $ 6,480 Adjusted diluted earnings per share



















Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 2,305 $ 2,084 $ 2,163 $ 6,535 $ 6,480 Dilutive impact of share-based payment options and others

44

39

31

131

51 Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders (diluted) $ 2,349 $ 2,123 $ 2,194 $ 6,666 $ 6,531 Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding (millions)

1,221

1,224

1,223

1,224

1,207 Dilutive impact of share-based payment options and others (millions)

30

28

26

29

16 Adjusted weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding (millions)

1,251

1,252

1,249

1,253

1,223 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (in dollars) $ 1.88 $ 1.70 $ 1.76 $ 5.32 $ 5.34 Impact of adjustments on diluted earnings per share (in dollars) $ 0.38 $ (0.03) $ 0.21 $ 0.38 $ 0.24

(1) Recorded in provision for credit losses. (2) Recorded in non-interest expenses. (3) Loss/(gain) on divestitures are recorded in non-interest income; costs related to divestitures are recorded in non-interest expenses.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results and diluted earnings per share by business line

Canadian Banking(1)



For the three months ended For the nine months ended ($ millions) July 31 2019 April 30 2019 July 31 2018 July 31 2019 July 31 2018 Reported Results



















Net interest income $ 2,120 $ 1,990 $ 2,024 $ 6,146 $ 5,869 Non-interest income

1,412

1,390

1,349

4,181

4,038 Total revenue

3,532

3,380

3,373

10,327

9,907 Provision for credit losses

240

252

181

725

596 Non-interest expenses

1,723

1,711

1,661

5,164

4,907 Income before taxes

1,569

1,417

1,531

4,438

4,404 Income tax expense

409

369

401

1,157

1,155 Net income $ 1,160 $ 1,048 $ 1,130 $ 3,281 $ 3,249 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)

-

-

-

-

- Net income attributable to equity holders $ 1,160 $ 1,048 $ 1,130 $ 3,281 $ 3,249





















Adjustments for Acquisition-related costs



















Day 1 provision for credit losses on acquired performing financial instruments(2) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Integration costs(3)

4

6

3

17

3 Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software(3)

14

14

12

42

26 Acquisition-related costs (Pre-tax)

18

20

15

59

29 Income tax expense/(benefit)

(4)

(6)

(4)

(15)

(8) Acquisition-related costs (After tax)

14

14

11

44

21 Adjustment attributable to NCI

-

-

-

-

- Acquisition-related costs (After tax and NCI) $ 14 $ 14 $ 11 $ 44 $ 21 Adjusted Results



















Net interest income $ 2,120 $ 1,990 $ 2,024 $ 6,146 $ 5,869 Non-interest income

1,412

1,390

1,349

4,181

4,038 Total revenue

3,532

3,380

3,373

10,327

9,907 Provision for credit losses

240

252

181

725

596 Non-interest expenses

1,705

1,691

1,646

5,105

4,878 Income before taxes

1,587

1,437

1,546

4,497

4,433 Income tax expense

413

375

405

1,172

1,163 Net income $ 1,174 $ 1,062 $ 1,141 $ 3,325 $ 3,270 Net income attributable to NCI

-

-

-

-

- Net income attributable to equity holders $ 1,174 $ 1,062 $ 1,141 $ 3,325 $ 3,270

(1) Refer to Business Segment Review on page 7. (2) Recorded in provision for credit losses. (3) Recorded in non-interest expenses.

International Banking(1)



For the three months ended For the nine months ended ($ millions) July 31 2019 April 30 2019 July 31 2018 July 31 2019 July 31 2018 Reported Results



















Net interest income $ 2,157 $ 2,121 $ 1,827 $ 6,358 $ 5,292 Non-interest income

1,270

1,235

1,026

3,756

3,007 Total revenue

3,427

3,356

2,853

10,114

8,299 Provision for credit losses

476

628

771

1,574

1,455 Non-interest expenses

1,780

1,710

1,510

5,232

4,390 Income before taxes

1,171

1,018

572

3,308

2,454 Income tax expense

269

249

97

744

509 Net income $ 902 $ 769 $ 475 $ 2,564 $ 1,945 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)

121

69

(44)

301

84 Net income attributable to equity holders $ 781 $ 700 $ 519 $ 2,263 $ 1,861





















Adjustments for Acquisition-related costs



















Day 1 provision for credit losses on acquired performing financial instruments(2) $ - $ 151 $ 404 $ 151 $ 404 Integration costs(3)

39

19

23

82

23 Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software(3)

16

14

11

46

33 Acquisition-related costs (Pre-tax)

55

184

438

279

460 Income tax expense/(benefit)

(16)

(53)

(129)

(81)

(135) Acquisition-related costs (After tax)

39

131

309

198

325 Adjustment attributable to NCI

(5)

(44)

(113)

(54)

(113) Acquisition-related costs (After tax and NCI) $ 34 $ 87 $ 196 $ 144 $ 212 Adjusted Results



















Net interest income $ 2,157 $ 2,121 $ 1,827 $ 6,358 $ 5,292 Non-interest income

1,270

1,235

1,026

3,756

3,007 Total revenue

3,427

3,356

2,853

10,114

8,299 Provision for credit losses

476

477

367

1,423

1,051 Non-interest expenses

1,725

1,677

1,476

5,104

4,334 Income before taxes

1,226

1,202

1,010

3,587

2,914 Income tax expense

285

302

226

825

644 Net income $ 941 $ 900 $ 784 $ 2,762 $ 2,270 Net income attributable to NCI

126

113

69

355

197 Net income attributable to equity holders $ 815 $ 787 $ 715 $ 2,407 $ 2,073

(1) Refer to Business Segment Review on page 7. (2) Recorded in provision for credit losses. (3) Recorded in non-interest expenses.

Other(1)



For the three months ended For the nine months ended ($ millions) July 31 2019 April 30 2019 July 31 2018 July 31 2019 July 31 2018 Reported Results



















Net interest income $ (240) $ (268) $ (131) $ (722) $ (307) Non-interest income

(144)

184

(24)

37

(27) Total revenue

(384)

(84)

(155)

(685)

(334) Provision for credit losses

1

(1)

1

1

- Non-interest expenses

113

31

56

198

17 Income before taxes

(498)

(114)

(212)

(884)

(351) Income tax expense/(benefit)

(46)

(136)

(105)

(400)

(268) Net income (loss) $ (452) $ 22 $ (107) $ (484) $ (83) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)

(1)

1

-

-

- Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders $ (451) $ 21 $ (107) $ (484) $ (83)





















Adjustments for Net loss/(gain) on divestitures(2) $ 320 $ (173) $ - $ 147 $ - Income tax expense

98

32

-

130

- Net loss/(gain) on divestitures (After tax)

418

(141)

-

277

- Adjustment attributable to NCI

-

(1)

-

(1)

- Net loss/(gain) on divestitures (After tax and NCI) $ 418 $ (142) $ - $ 276 $ - Adjusted Results



















Net interest income $ (240) $ (268) $ (131) $ (722) $ (307) Non-interest income

162

11

(24)

170

(27) Total revenue

(78)

(257)

(155)

(552)

(334) Provision for credit losses

1

(1)

1

1

- Non-interest expenses

99

31

56

184

17 Income before taxes

(178)

(287)

(212)

(737)

(351) Income tax expense/(benefit)

(144)

(168)

(105)

(530)

(268) Net income (loss) $ (34) $ (119) $ (107) $ (207) $ (83) Net income attributable to NCI

(1)

2

-

1

- Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders $ (33) $ (121) $ (107) $ (208) $ (83)

(1) Refer to Business Segment Review on page 8. (2) Loss/(gain) on divestitures are recorded in non-interest income; costs related to divestitures are recorded in non-interest expenses.

Reconciliation of International Banking's reported results and constant dollar results

International Banking business segment results are analyzed on a constant dollar basis. Under the constant dollar basis, prior period amounts are recalculated using current period average foreign currency rates. The following table presents the reconciliation between reported and constant dollar results for International Banking for prior periods.