Meeting with a financial advisor helps alleviate concerns

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Although the Canadian equity market appreciated significantly in 2025, more Canadians are feeling negative towards their investments than a year ago.

Results of the annual Scotia Global Asset Management Investor Sentiment survey, released today, indicate that 44% of investors surveyed are feeling negative about their investments, compared to only 32% a year ago.

Top risks to portfolios over the next one to two years respondents cited were: cost of living (49%), economic recession (49%) and trade tariffs (46%).

Separately, Scotiabank's sixth annual Worry Poll, which looks at how Canadians feel about their finances more broadly, also finds that many are still feeling anxious about their money – with Canadians spending on average a considerable 18 hours per week worrying.

"It is understandable to be concerned about one's investments, and while broad equity markets appreciated significantly in 2025 the ride wasn't smooth. What's key is finding a balance between managing short-term needs while at the same time not sacrificing the growth potential needed to meet long-term goals like retirement," says Neal Kerr, Head, Scotia Global Asset Management.

Retirement savings a greater cause for concern

Approximately four in ten investors (38%) say they are more concerned about funding their retirement than a year ago – and while long-term saving remains the top financial priority for most, more are focused on managing day-to-day expenses (17%) and paying down or restructuring debt (10%) than in 2024.

Professional financial advice spurs confidence

For those who met with their advisor in the past six months, 86% say their advisor makes them feel confident in their financial situation, compared to only 68% who had not met with their advisor in that period. More than half (57%) of investors would like additional assistance from their advisor to feel more confident.

"Regular meetings with financial advisors go a long way to addressing questions and alleviating concerns. Our commitment – to enrich our clients' financial futures with innovative investment solutions delivered in partnership with comprehensive wealth advice – remains critically important, as the survey results show again this year," adds Mr. Kerr.

Younger investors experimenting more with AI, but not exclusively

Some investors are using generative AI tools for investment advice – especially younger investors – but few rely on it completely. Approximately four in ten investors under 40 years old have used social media (43%) or AI tools (38%) to help guide their investment decisions, while total investor use is under 20% for each. However, only 7% of all surveyed investors have made investment decisions based solely on AI recommendations. Approximately two-thirds (65%) of investors under age 40 still use an advisor as the primary way to manage their investments.

About the Investor Sentiment Survey and Worry Poll

The Scotia Global Asset Management Investor Sentiment survey was conducted by Environics Research from October 28-November 6, 2025. The online survey included 1,045 Canadians, 25 years of age or older with household investable assets of $25,000 or more and who participate in investment decisions for their household. The data was weighted by age, gender and region and household investable assets to reflect the population.

The Scotiabank Worry Poll was conducted from August 28 to 29, 2025, with a nationally representative sample of 1,516 Canadians (18+ years). Interviews are conducted online with sample drawn from the Maru Voice Canada panel. The data was weighted by age, gender, and region to be representative of the Canadian adult population. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

